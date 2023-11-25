Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers (Updated) ft. Jess Jonassen and Darcie Brown

On Friday, November 24, Brisbane Heat took on Sydney Thunder in the 52nd match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 at the Adelaide Oval. In the second game, Adelaide Strikers locked horns with Perth Scorchers.

The Heat won the toss and elected to bat against Thunder. A few of the Heat’s batters got the start but failed to capitalize. However, they reached 160 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Bess Heath was the highest scorer for the Heat with 29 runs off 25 deliveries.

Sammy-Jo Johnson bowled her best bowling figures this season and took three wickets for 39 runs in four overs. Marizanne Kapp also picked up two wickets for 26 runs in four overs for the Thunder.

Chamari Athapaththu and Phoebe Litchfield added 54 runs for the first wicket for the Thunder but other batters failed to do much for the team. Athapaththu scored 34 runs off 28 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

No other batter managed to score more than 25 runs for the Thunder. They could only make 138 runs for the loss of nine wickets, losing the match by 22 runs.

Jess Jonassen took four wickets for 26 runs in four overs, her seventh four-wicket haul in WBBL. She won the Player of the Match award for this bowling performance.

The second game of the day, between the Strikers and the Scorchers was a low-scoring affair. The Strikers won the toss and elected to bowl. Scorchers’ batters failed to put up a decent total on the board, batting first for the first time this season.

They were bundled out for just 104 runs where only two batters managed to reach a double-digit score. Darcie Brown was the pick of the bowlers, with three wickets for 18 runs in four overs. Amanda-Jade Wellington and Danielle Gibson took two wickets each, while Megan Schutt and Tahlia McGrath picked up one wicket each.

The Strikers struggled in the first 10 overs and lost five wickets for 73 runs on the board. Madeline Penna’s unbeaten knock, 31 off 23, guided the Strikers to a win in the 15th over with five wickets in hand.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BL Mooney (PS-W) 14 14 4 539 101* 53.9 373 144.5 1 5 1 73 9 2 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 13 12 1 485 80 44.09 363 133.6 - 5 1 66 17 3 SFM Devine (PS-W) 14 14 2 476 106 39.66 338 140.82 1 3 1 51 20 4 KM Mack (AS-W) 13 13 0 425 86 32.69 351 121.08 - 3 1 58 0 5 EA Perry (SS-W) 12 12 1 414 59 37.63 317 130.59 - 2 - 61 9 6 L Lee (HH-W) 13 12 2 399 101* 39.9 264 151.13 1 3 1 46 17 7 GM Harris (BH-W) 14 14 1 387 136* 29.76 229 168.99 1 1 - 41 21 8 M du Preez (BH-W) 14 14 1 333 61 25.61 258 129.06 - 2 - 36 4 9 H Kaur (MR-W) 13 13 2 320 52* 29.09 301 106.31 - 1 1 36 1 10 EJ Villani (HH-W) 12 11 3 311 58* 38.87 268 116.04 - 1 1 42 2

Beth Mooney and Chamari Athapaththu continue to remain in the top two positions on this list of batters with the most runs. Mooney has scored 539 runs while Athapaththu has amassed 485 so far.

Ranked third in the leaderboard, Sophie Devine has scored 476 runs in 14 games. Katie Mack and Ellyse Perry have switched places with each other. Mack has scored 425 runs in 13 matches and is now in fourth place, while Perry has moved to fifth spot with 414 runs in her account.

The next five positions in the run-scoring charts are occupied by Lizelle Lee (399 runs), Grace Harris (387 runs), Mignon du Preez (333 runs), Harmanpreet Kaur (320 runs), and Ellyse Villani (311 runs).

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SF Day (MS-W) 13 13 282 47 - 324 27 5/25 12 6.89 10.44 3 1 2 A Sutherland (MS-W) 13 13 286 47.4 2 343 23 4/22 14.91 7.19 12.43 2 - 3 L Cheatle (SS-W) 13 13 291 48.3 - 334 21 2/13 15.9 6.88 13.85 - - 4 AL Edgar (PS-W) 14 14 268 44.4 - 287 20 4/19 14.35 6.42 13.4 1 - 5 JL Jonassen (BH-W) 13 13 290 48.2 - 392 20 4/20 19.6 8.11 14.5 2 - 6 A Wellington (AS-W) 13 13 258 43 - 241 19 3/4 12.68 5.6 13.57 - - 7 M Schutt (AS-W) 13 13 288 48 1 302 19 3/3 15.89 6.29 15.15 - - 8 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 12 11 222 37 - 288 18 5/10 16 7.78 12.33 1 1 9 A Gardner (SS-W) 13 13 274 45.4 - 364 17 3/38 21.41 7.97 16.11 - - 10 NM Hancock (BH-W) 14 14 301 50.1 - 390 17 4/20 22.94 7.77 17.7 1 -

Sophie Day and Annabel Sutherland are currently in the top two spots of the most wickets leaderboard. Day has 27 wickets to her name, while Sutherland has taken 23. Lauren Cheatle and Amy Edgar continue to remain in the next two spots, having picked up 21 and 20 wickets, respectively.

Jess Jonassen has jumped from 10th position to 5th after her stellar performance on Friday. She has taken 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 19.60. Amanda-Jade Wellington has moved from 7th to 6th place with 19 wickets in her kitty.

Megan Schutt has dropped from 5th position to 7th place, having picked up 19 wickets so far. With 18 wickets to her name, Sydney Thunder's Hannah Darlington also slipped from sixth to eighth spot. Ashleigh Gardner and Nicola Hancock are in the next two places, having taken 17 wickets each.