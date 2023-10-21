The fourth game of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 saw the Adelaide Strikers Women take on the Melbourne Stars Women. This fixture took place at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers Women were asked to bat first, as they posted a comprehensive total of 177/3. Katie Mack top-scored as she blasted 86 runs off just 50 deliveries, smacking 14 boundaries. Laura Wolvaardt (47) and Tahlia McGrath (34*) also made vital contributions along the way. Sophie Day clinched three wickets for the Stars Women.

The run-chase, however, turned out to be a complete nightmare for the Melbourne Stars Women. None of the batters could cross double figures as they were bundled out for a paltry score of 29 in just 9.3 overs. It was an all-round bowling effort from Adelaide Strikes Women to rattle the opposition and claim a daunting 148-run victory.

Amanda-Jade Wellington and Megan Schutt picked up three wickets apiece. Anesu Mushangwe and Tahlia McGrath chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sophie Devine continues to be on top of the batting charts. Her unbeaten 87 in the previous game for Perth Scorchers Women keeps her atop the most runs list in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 so far.

Courtesy of her brilliant 86 in this game, Katie Mack is second on the list, only a solitary run behind Sophie. She scored at a phenomenal strike rate of 172 in this contest. Ashleigh Gardner follows with her half-century, scoring 72 runs and taking the third spot.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sarah Glenn, with brilliant figures of 4/23 in her opening game, helped Brisbane Heat Women win a close encounter. She bowled with a brilliant economy of 5.8 as well. Sarah retains her position as the leading wicket-taker thus far.

Sophie Day, having picked up three wickets in this game against the Strikers now has four wickets from two innings. This performance moved her up to the second position with an economy of 6.71.

Third on the list is Annabel Sutherland, who has also claimed four wickets in the tournament so far. Her economy of 7.87 saw her drop a position down from second on this list. She failed to pick up a wicket in this game, ending with figures of 0/36 from her four overs.