Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers (Updated) ft. Mignon du Preez and Charli Knott

The Brisbane Heat squared off against the Adelaide Strikers in Match 35 of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on November 11. The Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay hosted this clash.

After winning the toss, the Adelaide Strikers opted to bat first. They had a shaky start, losing both their openers in less than seven overs. Further, a couple of quick wickets saw them in trouble at 71/4. However, a partnership between Madeline Penna and Danielle Gibson came to their rescue.

The duo added 66 runs for the fifth wicket, taking the Strikers to a total of 137/4 in the end. Penna dropped anchor, registering an unbeaten 46-ball 57. On the other hand, Gibson gave them a much-needed push, slamming an unbeaten 17-ball 34 and striking at 200, including three fours and two sixes. Brisbane Heat bowlers Charli Knott and Amelia Kerr picked up a couple of scalps each.

The chase did not get off to an ideal start for the Heat. They were reeling at 50/3 as the top order failed to deliver. The Heat lost wickets thereafter as well, but a couple of vital partnerships helped them cross the finish line.

Mignon du Preez scored a valuable 49-ball 60 under pressure. Charli Knott (21) and skipper Jess Jonassen (15) made some key contributions as they reached 139/6 with just a solitary ball to spare.

Megan Schutt bagged two wickets for the Strikers. Their bowlers fought hard but did not have enough to play with eventually.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sophie Devine continues to remain on top of this list. In her previous outing against the Renegades, she powered her way to an unbeaten 36-ball 70. She now has 415 runs from nine innings and averages 59.28.

Katie Mack, who dropped a position down, is now back to the second spot with 330 runs from nine innings with an average of 36.66. Chamari Athapaththu has slipped a place down to the third position. With four fifties and 321 runs from seven innings this season, she boasts an average of 45.85.

Beth Mooney has upgraded her position from fifth to fourth on this list. She scored an unbeaten 32-ball 47 in her previous game. Mooney now has 317 runs from nine innings and averages 45.28. Ellyse Perry follows her, with 293 runs from eight innings, and has dropped a position.

Grace Harris (279 runs) and Harmanpreet Kaur (260 runs) remain in the sixth and seventh positions respectively. Georgia Wareham has replaced Tahlia Wilson in the eighth position, courtesy of her unbeaten 57 against the Scorchers.

Tahlia Wilson and Elyse Villani have slipped down to the ninth and 10th positions respectively.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sophie Day and Lauren Cheatle continue to stay in the top two spots on this list. Day has 18 wickets to her name, while Cheatle is right behind her with 17. Annabel Sutherland also remains in the third position, with 15 wickets.

Amanda Wellington continues to rise on this list, having now made the jump from sixth to fourth. She has 14 wickets and an average of 12.28. Amy Edgar has omved from seventh to fifth position. She bagged two wickets against the Renegades and has 14 scalps with an average of 14.35.

Hannah Darlington has dropped down from fourth to sixth position. She also has 14 wickets but averages 14.85. Megan Schutt has moved a place up to the seventh position. She picked up a couple of scalps against the Heat and now has 14 wickets, averaging 15.50.

Ashleigh Gardner has fallen three spots down to eighth, with 14 wickets and an average of 16.21. Alana King and Chloe Ainsworth remain in the ninth and 10th positions with 12 and 10 wickets respectively.