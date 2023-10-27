Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars (Updated) ft. Alice Capsey and Charli Knott

Brisbane Heat took on Melbourne Stars in the 13th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Friday, October 26, at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. This was the second game of the day.

In the first game, the Hobart Hurricanes defeated Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets. The match was reduced to eight overs per side due to rain and Hurricanes chased down the target of 75 runs in seven overs.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars Women won the toss against Brisbane Heat and elected to bowl. The Heat had a decent start to their innings but lost a few wickets in succession during the middle overs. Georgia Voll contributed 48 runs off 40 deliveries, while Charli Knott remained slammed 31 runs off 14 deliveries. These innings helped the Heat post a total of 150 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Annabel Sutherland and Alice Capsey picked two wickets each. Capsey bowled three overs and gave away 25 runs.

In response, The Stars lost three wickets before reaching the 50-run mark. Capsey made 52 runs off 43 deliveries, while Garth contribued 45 runs off just 27 deliveries. These were not enough for them as the Stars could make only 137 runs in 20 overs and lost the match by 13 runs. Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen, and Sarah Glenn picked two wickets each for the Heat.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Grace Harris has been the standout performer with the bat this season, amassing a remarkable 242 runs in just four innings. Her consistency is evident, with an impressive average of 80.66, and she boasts an outstanding strike rate of 200.

Katie Mack is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, accumulating 169 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 42.25. Her strike rate stands at 134.12, and she has notched up a half-century in the season.

Chamari Athapaththu is in third place on this list. She accumulated 132 runs in just two matches at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 141.93.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Chloe Ainsworth is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. She has scalped seven wickets in three innings at an economy of 7.50.

Annabel Sutherland has picked seven wickets in four games at an economy of 7.46. Meanwhile, Jess Jonassen has scalped seven wickets in four games with an economy of 7.87.