Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder (Updated) ft. Amelia Kerr and Courtney Sippel

Brisbane Heat faced Sydney Thunder in the eliminator match of the Women's Big Bash League 2023 on Tuesday, November 28, at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth. Thunder won the toss and elected to bowl.

Heat had a decent start to their innings with the openers, Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris adding 58 runs for the first wicket. Harris was the first to get dismissed but she did her job smashing 45 runs off 22 deliveries.

Amelia Kerr played a fine knock of 48 runs off 32 deliveries and finished as the highest scorer. Heat posted a total of 169 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Hannah Darlington was the pick of the bowlers for Thunder and took three wickets for 42 runs in four overs. Sammy-Jo Johnson and Lauren Smith picked two wickets each, while Samantha Bates took the remaining wicket.

Thunder had a dismal start to their chase and could muster only 61 runs in the first 10 overs. Chamari Athapaththu played a key role with the bat for the team again and scored 41 runs off 40 deliveries. No other batter managed to make more than 25 runs.

Thunder could make only 125 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 44 runs. Courtney Sippel was the most economical bowler and took three wickets for nine runs in four overs.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 15 14 1 552 80 42.46 434 127.18 - 5 1 75 18 2 BL Mooney (PS-W) 14 14 4 539 101* 53.9 373 144.5 1 5 1 73 9 3 EA Perry (SS-W) 13 13 2 496 82* 45.09 377 131.56 - 3 - 71 12 4 SFM Devine (PS-W) 14 14 2 476 106 39.66 338 140.82 1 3 1 51 20 5 KM Mack (AS-W) 14 14 0 449 86 32.07 375 119.73 - 3 1 60 0 6 GM Harris (BH-W) 15 15 1 432 136* 30.85 251 172.11 1 1 - 49 22 7 L Lee (HH-W) 14 13 2 409 101* 37.18 280 146.07 1 3 1 47 17 8 L Wolvaardt (AS-W) 14 14 2 363 73 30.25 337 107.71 - 2 - 42 2 9 M du Preez (BH-W) 15 15 1 343 61 24.5 269 127.5 - 2 - 37 4 10 EJ Villani (HH-W) 13 12 3 324 58* 36 279 116.12 - 1 1 43 2

Chamari Athapaththu displaced Beth Mooney from the first place on this list of the batters with the most runs. She scored 552 runs in 14 innings at an average of 42.46 and a strike rate of 127.18.

Mooney slipped to second place and has 539 runs to her name at an average of 53.90. Ellyse Perry continues to remain in third place and has amassed 496 runs at an average of 45.09 in 13 games.

Sophie Devine and Katie Mack are still in the next two places on this list of leading run-scorers. Devine has scored 476 runs, while Mack has 449 runs to her name. Grace Harris jumped to sixth place from seventh and has scored 432 runs at an average of 30.85.

Lizelle Lee was earlier in sixth place and has slipped to seventh. She has made 409 runs at an average of 37.18. Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez and Elyse Villani are in the last three places.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SF Day (MS-W) 14 14 294 49 - 337 27 5/25 12.48 6.87 10.88 3 1 2 A Sutherland (MS-W) 14 14 292 48.4 2 347 23 4/22 15.08 7.13 12.69 2 - 3 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 14 13 264 44 - 365 22 5/10 16.59 8.29 12 1 1 4 L Cheatle (SS-W) 14 14 315 52.3 - 362 21 2/13 17.23 6.89 15 - - 5 A Gardner (SS-W) 14 14 298 49.4 - 390 21 4/26 18.57 7.85 14.19 1 - 6 JL Jonassen (BH-W) 14 14 308 51.2 - 424 21 4/20 20.19 8.25 14.66 2 - 7 A Wellington (AS-W) 14 14 270 45 - 252 20 3/4 12.6 5.6 13.5 - - 8 AL Edgar (PS-W) 14 14 268 44.4 - 287 20 4/19 14.35 6.42 13.4 1 - 9 M Schutt (AS-W) 14 14 300 50 1 308 20 3/3 15.4 6.16 15 - - 10 NM Hancock (BH-W) 15 15 325 54.1 - 406 19 4/20 21.36 7.49 17.1 1 -

Sophie Day picked 27 wickets in 14 games at an average of 12.48. She is still in first place on this list of bowlers with the most wickets. Annabel Sutherland, with 23 wickets in 14 games at an average of 15.08, continues to remain in second place.

Hannah Darlington has jumped from ninth place to third. She has 22 wickets to her name from 14 games. Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen have picked 21 wickets each and are in next three places.

Amanda Wellington, Amy Edgar and Megan Schutt have taken 20 wickets apiece and are in the next three positions. Nicola Hancock has picked 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 21.36 and is in 10th position.