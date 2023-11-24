Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades (Updated) ft. Lizelle Lee

Hobart Hurricanes faced Melbourne Renegades in the 51st match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Thursday, November 23, at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Renegades won the toss and elected to bowl.

Lizelle Lee and Elyse Villani added 55 runs for the first wicket for the Hurricanes and provided a solid start. They lost two more wickets by the time they reached the 13th over. Lee stitched a partnership of 102 runs for the fourth wicket along with Heather Graham. The latter remained unbeaten on 55 runs off 28 deliveries.

Lee went on to score 101 runs off 53 deliveries and became only the second batter to score a century for the Hurricanes in WBBL. Hurricanes made 212 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs, their highest total in WBBL history. It was the first time the Hurricanes managed to cross the 200-run mark in the competition.

Georgia Wareham picked two wickets for 30 runs and was the most economical bowler for the Renegades. Georgia Prestwidge took the other wicket but gave away 46 runs in three overs.

In the chase, Renegades’ batters continued to struggle, like they have been in the tournament. They lost the first five wickets for just 52 runs. Emma de Broughe scored 40 runs off 19 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team as the Renegades got bowled out for 119 runs to lose the game by 93 runs. Maisy Gibson was the pick of the bowlers for the Hurricanes, taking four wickets for 25 runs in 3.2 overs.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BL Mooney (PS-W) 13 13 4 538 101* 59.77 367 146.59 1 5 1 73 9 2 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 12 11 1 451 80 45.1 335 134.62 - 5 1 61 17 3 SFM Devine (PS-W) 13 13 2 446 106 40.54 304 146.71 1 3 1 48 19 4 EA Perry (SS-W) 12 12 1 414 59 37.63 317 130.59 - 2 - 61 9 5 KM Mack (AS-W) 12 12 0 401 86 33.41 324 123.76 - 3 1 57 0 6 L Lee (HH-W) 13 12 2 399 101* 39.9 264 151.13 1 3 1 46 17 7 GM Harris (BH-W) 13 13 1 371 136* 30.91 216 171.75 1 1 - 38 21 8 M du Preez (BH-W) 13 13 1 321 61 26.75 250 128.4 - 2 - 36 3 9 H Kaur (MR-W) 13 13 2 320 52* 29.09 301 106.31 - 1 1 36 1 10 EJ Villani (HH-W) 12 11 3 311 58* 38.87 268 116.04 - 1 1 42 2

Beth Mooney, Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry and Katie Mack continue to remain in the top five places on the list of highest run-scorers. Mooney is the only batter who has scored more than 500 runs among the four.

Lizelle Lee scored her third WBBL century on Thursday and jumped to sixth position from ninth. She has scored 399 runs in 12 innings at an average of 39.90 and a strike rate of 151.13.

Grace Harris, Mignon du Preez and Harmanpreet Kaur have shifted one place below on the list and are now in 7th, 8th and 9th positions, respectively. Harris has amassed 371 runs at an average of 30.91. Du Preez has scored 321 runs, while Harmanpreet has 320 runs to her name.

Elyse Villani scored her first half-century this season on Thursday and has moved to 10th position. She has scored 311 runs in 12 games at an average of 38.87 and a strike rate of 116.04.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SF Day (MS-W) 13 13 282 47 - 324 27 5/25 12 6.89 10.44 3 1 2 A Sutherland (MS-W) 13 13 286 47.4 2 343 23 4/22 14.91 7.19 12.43 2 - 3 L Cheatle (SS-W) 13 13 291 48.3 - 334 21 2/13 15.9 6.88 13.85 - - 4 AL Edgar (PS-W) 13 13 262 43.4 - 283 20 4/19 14.15 6.48 13.1 1 - 5 M Schutt (AS-W) 12 12 264 44 1 281 18 3/3 15.61 6.38 14.66 - - 6 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 12 11 222 37 - 288 18 5/10 16 7.78 12.33 1 1 7 A Wellington (AS-W) 12 12 234 39 - 224 17 3/4 13.17 5.74 13.76 - - 8 A Gardner (SS-W) 13 13 274 45.4 - 364 17 3/38 21.41 7.97 16.11 - - 9 H Graham (HH-W) 13 12 235 39.1 - 309 16 3/12 19.31 7.88 14.68 - - 10 JL Jonassen (BH-W) 12 12 266 44.2 - 366 16 4/20 22.87 8.25 16.62 1 -

Sophie Day, Annabel Sutherland and Lauren Cheatle continue to rule the top three places on the list of bowlers with the most wickets. Day has taken 27 wickets, while Sutherland and Cheatle have picked 23 and 21 wickets, respectively.

Amy Edgar is still in fourth place with 20 wickets to her name, which have come at an average of 14.15. Megan Schutt and Hannah Darlington have picked 18 wickets each and have grabbed fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Amanda Wellington and Ashleigh Gardner are in the next two positions and have picked 17 wickets each. Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen continue to remain in the ninth and 10th positions and have picked a total of 16 wickets apiece.