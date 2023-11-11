Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes (Updated) ft. Chloe Tryon and Heather Graham

Sydney Sixers faced Hobart Hurricanes in the 33rd match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 on Friday, November 10, at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The Hurricanes won the toss and elected to bowl.

Sixers lost a few early wickets and could only manage 29 runs in the first four overs. A crucial partnership of 73 runs for the fourth wicket between Ashleigh Gardner and Chloe Tryon helped the Sixers cross the 100-run mark. Tryon contributed 40 runs off 28 deliveries, while Gardner made 32 runs off 19 deliveries.

Suzie Bates remained unbeaten on 35 runs off 21 deliveries and helped the Sixers reach a total of 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Heather Graham was the pick of the bowlers, with three wickets for 36 runs in four overs. Shabnam Ismail picked two, while Molly Strano and Nicola Carey took one wicket apiece.

The Hurricanes had an ordinary start to their innings and lost the first four wickets for just 35 runs. They managed to cross the 100-run mark but were bundled out for 109 runs. Ismail sustained an injury while bowling and couldn’t come out to bat.

Lauren Cheatle, Linsey Smith and Chloe Tryon picked two wickets each. Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner and Kate Peterson finished with a wicket apiece.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sophie Devine is still in the first place on this list. She scored a century in her last outing and has reached 345 runs at an average of 49.28. Chamari Athapathuthu has moved to second place with 321 runs at a strike rate of 140.78. Athapathuthu is one of the two batters who have made four half-centuries this season.

Katie Mack and Ellyse Perry are in the next two places on this list. Mack was earlier in second place, while Perry jumped from the sixth position. Mack has scored 316 runs, while Perry reached 293 runs after scoring 24 runs in this game.

Beth Mooney has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has amassed 270 runs at a strike rate of 139.89, including four half-centuries. Grace Harris is another batter who has made over 250 runs and is in the sixth position.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Tahlia Wilson and Elyse Villani continue to remain in the next three positions. Chloe Tryon has moved to 10th position and has replaced Tammy Beaumont. Tryon has made 207 runs and won the Player of the Match award in this match.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sophie Day and Lauren Cheatle have switched places on this list. Day has taken 18 wickets, while Cheatle has 17 wickets to her name. Annabel Sutherland has jumped from the 7th position to 3rd place. Sutherland has amassed 15 wickets at an average of 15.33.

Hannah Darlington became the second bowler to take a fifer in the tournament and has moved to fourth place. She has taken 14 wickets at an average of 14.85. Ashleigh Gardner has also picked 14 wickets and has moved to fifth place from fourth.

Amanda Wellington, with 13 wickets, is in sixth place and has a bowling average of 11.30. Amy Edgar and Megan Schutt have taken 12 wickets apiece and are in the next two places. Alana King and Chloe Ainsworth are in the last two places and have taken 11 and 10 wickets, respectively.