Women's Big Bash League 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder (Updated) ft. Ellyse Perry

Sydney Sixers Women secured a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Sydney Thunder Women in the last league game of Women's Big Bash League 2023 on Sunday, November 26. Adelaide Strikers bagged a 77-run win over Hobart Hurricanes in the first game of the day. Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney hosted these two encounters.

Speaking about the first game of the day, Strikers batted first and posted a total of 164/3 in 20 overs. Opening batter Laura Wolvaardt shined with the willow, smacking 73 runs off 65 balls, featuring eight fours and one six. Nicola Carey was the lone standout bowler for the Hurricanes with two wickets.

During the chase, the Hurricanes kept losing wickets after the end of powerplay overs. At 41/1 in 5.1 overs, they were in a good position to chase down the total. However, things didn't go well for them as they collapsed to 87 runs in 16 overs. Tahlia McGrath was the wrecker-in-chief for Strikers with a three-wicket haul.

In the second game of the day, after opting to bat first, nothing went well for Sydney Thunder. Captain Heather Knight was the top-scorer with 38 runs off 38 balls, including three fours. She received decent support from Phoebe Litchfield, who smacked 34 off 25.

With no other batters pitching in, Thunder collapsed from 84/2 in 12.3 overs to 123 runs in 19.5 overs. Ashleigh Gardner was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul for the Sixers.

In the chase, the Sixers lost Suzie Bates (18) quite early. However, it was one-way traffic from there as Ellyse Perry and Gardner (21*) turned the tables to win the game for the Sixers in just 17.3 overs. Perry smacked an unbeaten 82-run knock in 60 balls, featuring 10 fours and three sixes.

With the conclusion of the league phase, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will lock horns in the eliminator on November 28, Tuesday. Perth Scorchers would be taking on the winner of the eliminator on November 29, Wednesday. Adelaide Strikers have made it to the final on December 2, Saturday.

That said, let's take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BL Mooney (PS-W) 14 14 4 539 101* 53.9 373 144.5 1 5 1 73 9 2 AMCJK Athapaththu (ST-W) 14 13 1 511 80 42.58 394 129.69 - 5 1 69 17 3 EA Perry (SS-W) 13 13 2 496 82* 45.09 377 131.56 - 3 - 71 12 4 SFM Devine (PS-W) 14 14 2 476 106 39.66 338 140.82 1 3 1 51 20 5 KM Mack (AS-W) 14 14 0 449 86 32.07 375 119.73 - 3 1 60 0 6 L Lee (HH-W) 14 13 2 409 101* 37.18 280 146.07 1 3 1 47 17 7 GM Harris (BH-W) 14 14 1 387 136* 29.76 229 168.99 1 1 - 41 21 8 L Wolvaardt (AS-W) 14 14 2 363 73 30.25 337 107.71 - 2 - 42 2 9 M du Preez (BH-W) 14 14 1 333 61 25.61 258 129.06 - 2 - 36 4 10 EJ Villani (HH-W) 13 12 3 324 58* 36 279 116.12 - 1 1 43 2

Perth Scorchers opening batter Beth Mooney continues to lead the run-scoring charts, amassing 539 runs from 14 innings at a strike rate of 144.5 with one century and five fifties.

Thunder opening batter Chamari Athapaththu secured the second rank with 511 runs from 13 innings with five fifties. Ellyse Perry (496) propelled from fifth to third spot after scoring a match-winning unbeaten 82-run knock vs Thunder.

Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine slipped to the fourth position, accumulating 476 runs from 14 innings with one century and three fifties. Katie Mack (449) slipped one rank to the fifth slot. Lizelle Lee (409) and Grace Harris (387) retained their sixth and seventh ranks.

Laura Wolvaardt moved up from the 18th spot to occupy the eighth rank, scoring 363 runs. Mignon du Preez (333) slid one spot to the ninth rank, with Elyse Villani (324) retaining her 10th rank.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 SF Day (MS-W) 14 14 294 49 - 337 27 5/25 12.48 6.87 10.88 3 1 2 A Sutherland (MS-W) 14 14 292 48.4 2 347 23 4/22 15.08 7.13 12.69 2 - 3 L Cheatle (SS-W) 14 14 315 52.3 - 362 21 2/13 17.23 6.89 15 - - 4 A Gardner (SS-W) 14 14 298 49.4 - 390 21 4/26 18.57 7.85 14.19 1 - 5 A Wellington (AS-W) 14 14 270 45 - 252 20 3/4 12.6 5.6 13.5 - - 6 AL Edgar (PS-W) 14 14 268 44.4 - 287 20 4/19 14.35 6.42 13.4 1 - 7 M Schutt (AS-W) 14 14 300 50 1 308 20 3/3 15.4 6.16 15 - - 8 JL Jonassen (BH-W) 13 13 290 48.2 - 392 20 4/20 19.6 8.11 14.5 2 - 9 HJ Darlington (ST-W) 13 12 240 40 - 323 19 5/10 17 8.07 12.63 1 1 10 NM Hancock (BH-W) 14 14 301 50.1 - 390 17 4/20 22.94 7.77 17.7 1 -

Melbourne Stars left-arm spinner Sophie Day maintained her pole position in the wickets charts with 27 scalps from 14 innings. Her colleague Annabel Sutherland scalped 23 wickets to hold the second rank.

Sixers medium pacer Lauren Roma Cheatle picked up 21 wickets at an average of 17.23 to make it to the third rank. Ashleigh Gardner (21), Sixers all-rounder, moved up from ninth rank to occupy the fourth spot after bagging a four-wicket haul. She is averaging 18.57 in the competition.

Strikers leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington propelled one spot up to the fifth rank, picking up 20 wickets at an average of 12.6. Scorchers medium pacer Amy Edgar slid two ranks to secure the sixth spot with 20 wickets at an average of 14.35.

Strikers pacer Megan Schutt retained seventh rank with 20 wickets at an average of 15.4. Jess Jonassen (20) slipped from fifth to eighth rank at 19.6. Hannah Darlington (19) descended one rank to the ninth spot. Nicola Hancock retained her 10th slot with 17 wickets.