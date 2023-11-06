Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat (Updated) ft Chamari Athapaththu & Nicola Hancock

Sydney Thunder faced Brisbane Heat in the 27th match of the Big Bash League 2023 on Monday, November 6, at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

The Thunder kicked off their innings on a high note, with openers Tahlia Wilson and Chamari Athapaththu forming a formidable 102-run partnership. Athapaththu, who notched up her fourth half-century of the season, was the first to exit the crease.

Wilson continued hammering the bowlers and remained unbeaten on 83 runs off 54 deliveries. Skipper Heather Knight slammed 38 off 19 and helped Thunder reach 204 runs for the loss of just four wickets.

Nicola Hancock and Courtney Sippel took two wickets each for the Heat.

Heat lost their first wicket for just 18 runs in the third over. Georgia Redmayne (29) and Amelia Kerr (41) took control of the innings and added 41 runs for the second wicket.

Mignon du Preez joined Kerr in the middle and built a crucial 65-run stand. Mignon was impressive with a knock of 61 off 37 balls, but was dismissed when the Heat required 36 runs off 10 deliveries. In the end, The Heat fell short by eight runs.

Hannah Darlington took two wickets but conceded 53 runs in four overs. Marizanne Kapp and Sammy-Jo Johnson also took one wicket each. Wilson won the Player of the Match award for her batting performance.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Chamari Athapaththu became the first player to cross the 300-run mark this season with her half-century. She has amassed 304 runs in six games at an average of 50.66, including four half-centuries.

Katie Mack has slipped to second position on this list. The 30-year-old batter has scored 292 runs in seven games at an average of 41.71 and a strike rate of 127.51. She has hit three half-centuries this season.

Grace Harris is still the only centurion in the tournament and has the highest strike rate among the batters who have made 100+ runs this season. She has scored 263 runs in seven innings at an average of 43.83 and a strike rate of 186.52.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Ashleigh Gardner continues to dominate the bowling chart. She is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. A total of 13 batters have fallen prey to Gardner’s spin.

Lauren Cheatle is the other bowler who has taken 13 wickets so far this season. She has picked at least one wicket in all her seven outings till now.

Amanda-Jade Wellington has been in great form with the ball and might top the list in her next few outings. She has picked a total of 12 wickets in seven games at an economy of 5.54. The talented leg spinner took her second three-wicket haul in her last outing.