Women's Big Bash League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sydney Thunder Women vs Sydney Sixers Women (Updated) ft. Grace Harris 

Fans were treated to a double-header in the WBBL with Brisbane Heat bagging a 50-run win against Scorchers in the fifth match while Sydney Thunder secured a comprehensive victory by 42 runs against Sydney Sixers in the sixth match of the season.

Delving into the details of the fifth match, Heat batted first after losing the toss. They went on to post a whopping 229/7 in 20 overs. Grace Harris, the opener, scored an unbeaten 136 runs off 59 balls with 12 fours and 11 sixes.

Unfortunately, no other batter did well barring Mignon du Preez, who smacked a 39-run knock. Chloe Ainsworth, the medium pacer, was the star bowler for Scorchers, picking up two wickets.

In the chase, Scorchers looked in trouble after losing their first wicket for 63 runs on the board. Beth Mooney, the keeper-batter, was the star, scoring 60 runs off 30 balls. Regrettably, other batters faltered as Scorchers could post only 179 runs in 20 overs.

Courtney Sippel, the medium pacer, bagged a four-wicket haul for Heat with Jess Jonassen scalping two crucial wickets.

In the sixth match, Thunder batted first after losing the toss. They posted a total of 190/5 in 20 overs, thanks to opener Athapaththu's 52-run knock. She received good support from Phoebe Litchfield, who contributed with 54 crucial runs.

In the chase, the Sixers never looked stable as they kept losing wickets on a constant basis. Chamari Athapaththu shined with the ball as well, scalping three crucial wickets.

Captain Ellyse Perry was the top-scorer for her side, scoring 31 runs with Maitlan Brown scoring 23 runs in the death overs, but in vain.

Eventually, the Sixers collapsed to 148/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 42 runs. Heather Knight also shined with the ball in the middle and death overs with a three-fer for Thunder.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers of Women’s Big Bash League 2023.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Runs List

Brisbane Heat opener Grace Harris is the leading run-scorer of the competition with 185 runs from two innings. She has scores of 49 and 130* in two innings so far.

Perth Scorchers all-rounder Sophie Devine was the star batter for her team, scoring 101 runs in two innings. Adelaide Strikers batter Katie Mack scored 86 runs against Melbourne Stars and is placed third.

Sixers all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner occupies the fourth position, smacking 84 runs from two innings at an average of 42. Perth Scorchers opener Beth Mooney is fifth with 68 runs.

Women's Big Bash League 2023 Most Wickets List

Melbourne Stars left-arm spinner Sophie Day has four wickets and occupies the joint top spot on the bowling chart. Scorchers medium pacer Chloe Ainsworth also has four wickets. Stars pacer Annabel Sutherland rose up the ladder, and now has four wickets as well.

Heat leg-spinner Sarah Glenn and medium pacer Courtney Sippel also have four wickets, along with Sydney Sixers' Lauren Cheatle.