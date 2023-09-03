Women’s CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 2

The second match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 saw the Barbados Royals Women take on the Trinbago Knight Riders Women at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. A solid all-round effort saw the Royals Women beat the Knight Riders Women comprehensively by six wickets.

With the win, the Barbados Royals Women have retained their position at the top of the order. They have won both their games so far and sit comfortably at the top of the points table. The Royals have taken their points tally to four and have a net run rate of +2.246.

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss in their opening game and have slid to the bottom of the points table. They have a net run rate of -3.874.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women are placed second in the points table. They also got off to a losing start at the Women’s CPL 2023 and have a net run rate of -0.293.

The third match of the Women’s CPL will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women take on the Trinbago Knight Riders on Sunday. Both sides have lost their opening fixtures and will be eager to grab their first win in the competition.

Bowlers help Barbados Royals Women make it two in two in Women’s CPL 2023

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women won the toss and opted to bat first in their last encounter against the Barbados Royals. The decision backfired as they never got going. None of the batters looked settled at the crease and they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Only Kycia Knight (15) managed to get to double digits as they got bundled out on 73 in 16.4 overs.

The Royals Women bowled beautifully throughout the innings. Erin Burns picked up three wickets and gave away only 19 runs in her four overs. Hayley Matthews and Amanda-Jade Wellington also chipped in with a couple of scalps to help their side knock over the Knight Riders Women on a modest total.

In reply, Matthews (19) and Gaby Lewis (27) gave the Royals Women a solid start. The Knight Riders bounced back and picked up four wickets but there weren’t enough runs on the board as the Royals Women chased down the total in just 10.3 overs. Fran Jonas for Knight Riders Women picked up two scalps but it wasn’t enough as they got off to a losing start at the Women’s CPL 2023.