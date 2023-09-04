Women’s CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals, Match 3

The Kensington Oval in Barbados played host the third game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Barbados Royals. The latter emerged victorious in a closely fought contest by three wickets.

With the win over the Warriors, the Barbados Royals registered their third successive win. They have taken their points tally to six and sit at the top of the points table. They have a net run rate of +1.563 and are the only unbeaten side in the competition.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, suffered their second straight defeat of Women’s CPL 2023 and are placed second in the points table. They have a net run rate of -0.303 and must be desperate to turn the tables around.

The Trinbago Knight Riders sit below the Warriors after suffering a heavy loss to the Royals in their opening fixture.

The fourth game of the WCPL 2023 will see the Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Both sides are yet to win a game in the competition and will be eager to bring out their A-game in Trinidad.

Shreyanka Patil’s four-fer in vain as Barbados Royals seal third consecutive win in Women’s CPL 2023

The Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and opted to bat first against the Barbados Royals in the third game of the WCPL 2023. Sophie Devine (42) and Suzie Bates (30) gave their side a solid start and a good knock of 38 from Natasha McLean helped the Warriors post 146 on the board in 20 overs.

The spinners were brilliant for the Royals. Erin Burns, with her off-spin, picked up two wickets and gave away 32 runs in her four overs. Skipper Hayley Matthews and Amanda-Jade Wellington also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, the Royals got off to a shaky start. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Erin Burns stood tall from one end. The game went down the wire and Burns remained unbeaten on 53 off 41 balls to take the Royals across the line with three wickets in hand. Wellington also played a good cameo of 15* off 11 balls.

The Warriors tried hard but failed to hold their nerves. Shreyanka Patil starred with the ball as she registered figures of 4/34 in her four overs. Shakera Selman also grabbed two scalps but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total and lost the game.