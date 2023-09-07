Women’s CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals, Match 5

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women faced the Barbados Royals Women in the fifth game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women registered their first win of Women’s CPL 2023 and kept themselves alive in the competition. With one win from their three matches so far, they are placed at the bottom of the points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.340.

The Barbados Royals Women suffered their first loss of WCPL 2023. They have six points to their name after winning their first three games on the trot and are comfortably placed at the top of the points table. They have already qualified for the final of the tournament.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women follow the Barbados Royals Women in the points table, having won one game out of three with a net run rate of +0.163. They will face the Trinbago Knight Riders Women in the last league game and the winner will qualify for the final.

Trinbago Knight Riders Women keep themselves alive in the Women’s CPL 2023

The fifth game of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023 was a closely contested encounter. After electing to bat first, Marie Kelly (28), Kycia Knight (30), Deandra Dottin (47) and Mignon du Preez (36*) helped the Knight Riders post 155 on the board.

The Barbados Royals Women struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate. They only managed to pick up three wickets, with skipper Hayley Matthews finishing with figures of 2/23 in her four overs.

In reply, Matthews (45) and Gaby Lewis (62) gave the Royals a solid start. But the Trinbago Knight Riders Women stormed back into the contest after breaking the 68-run opening stand. The Royals lost their way as the innings progressed.

The lower-order batters failed to contribute as they finished their innings on 142/7 to fall short of the target by 13 runs. Zaida James picked up two wickets for the Knight Riders. The Royals Women suffered their first loss of the competition and will be hoping to bounce back in the final.