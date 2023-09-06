Women’s CPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 4

The fourth match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 was played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The Guyana Amazon Warriors Women beat the Trinbago Knight Riders Women to register their first win of the competition.

With one win from three matches, the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women are placed second in the points table with two points and a net run rate of +0.163.

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women continue to languish at the bottom of the table, having lost both of their fixtures so far. They have a net run rate of -2.318.

The Barbados Royals Women continue to sit at the top position in the points table of Women’s CPL 2023. Having won all three of their games, they have six points and a net run rate of +1.563.

The fifth game of Women’s CPL 2023 will see the Trinbago Knight Riders Women lock horns against the Barbados Royals Women. The Knight Riders Women are desperate for a positive result and will have to bring their A-game against the Royals Women to grab their first win.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women register their first win of the Women’s CPL 2023

After Guyana Amazon Warriors Women won the toss and elected to bat first, Sophie Devine scored 48 off 39 balls at the top of the order. Skipper Stafanie Taylor also looked good for her 32, but the lower-order batters faltered as they got knocked over for 132 in the last over of their innings.

Anisa Mohammed and Marie Kelly were the standout bowlers for the Trinbago Knight Riders Women. Both picked up four wickets each and broke the back of the Warriors’ batting lineup. Shamilia Connell also bowled well and picked up a wicket.

In reply, the Trinbago Knight Riders Women kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Deandra Dottin stood tall and scored 35 off 19 balls, but her departure in the 17th over meant that they only managed to score 111 at the end of their 20 overs to lose the game by 21 runs.

It was a collective effort from the Warriors Women to defend the total. Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, and Karishma Ramharack picked up two wickets apiece.