Women’s CPL 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match (Updated) ft. Sophie Devine & Shreyanka Patil

The final of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 saw the Barbados Royals Women take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, hosted this exciting encounter.

After being asked to bat first, the Royals Women posted 169 on the board thanks to skipper Hayley Matthews’ 82. The Warriors Women picked up seven wickets in total, with Shabnim Ismail finishing with a four-fer.

In reply, the Warriors Women kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shemaine Campbelle tried hard and remained unbeaten on 47 but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by eight runs. Amanda-Jade Wellington grabbed four wickets for the Royals Women as they clinched the WCPL 2023 title.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Runs List

Sophie Devine of Guyana Amazon Warriors finished as the leading run-scorer in the Women’s CPL 2023. The right-handed opening batter scored 22 in the final against the Royals Women to take her tally to 253 runs in five games.

Barbados Royals skipper Hayley Matthews led from the front in the final. She played a brilliant knock at the top of the order, scoring 82 off 59 balls, including 10 fours and two maximums. Matthews finished the competition in second place on the run-scorers chart with 191 runs in five games.

Gaby Lewis of Barbados Royals also played a decent knock in the final. She accompanied Matthews at the top of the order and scored 21 off 18 balls before falling in the fifth over. Lewis finished WCPL 2023 with 159 runs in five games and follows her skipper in third place.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Indian prodigy Shreyanka Patil had a phenomenal season with the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Patil registered figures of 1/25 in her four overs in the final, which included a maiden. She picked up nine wickets in total and finished as the leading wicket-taker in WCPL 2023.

Amanda-Jade Wellington was brilliant with the ball for the Barbados Royals in the final. Defending 170, the leggie picked up four wickets and conceded only 23 runs to help her side to victory. Wellington grabbed eight wickets overall in five games to finish second on the list.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Shabnim Ismail was also outstanding in the final, picking up four wickets. In total, Ismail took seven wickets in five matches to end up in third position on the list.