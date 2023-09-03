Women’s CPL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders match (Updated) ft. Gaby Lewis & Erin Burns

The Barbados Royals Women faced the Trinbago Knight Riders Women in the second match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

The Barbados Royals Women were asked to bowl first and they did a brilliant job of knocking over the Knight Riders Women on a paltry total of 73. Only Kycia Knight (15) of Knight Riders got to double digits as they failed to play out their full quota of 20 overs.

In reply, the Royals Women lost four wickets but it was a modest total to chase and they got across the line in just 10.3 overs to win the game by six wickets. With this, the Royals Women remain unbeaten in the competition whereas the Knight Riders Women suffered their first loss of the WCPL 2023.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after Match 2

Sophie Devine of Guyana Amazon Warriors continues to lead the most runs charts after hitting a scintillating ton on the opening night of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2023. The right-handed batter smashed 103* off just 64 balls, which included 10 fours and five sixes against the Barbados Royals Women.

Gaby Lewis of Barbados Royals Women has jumped to the second spot in the most runs list after the conclusion of Match 2. The Irish batter played a well-composed knock in their win over Trinbago Knight Riders Women. She scored a run-a-ball 27 and has taken her tally to 74 in two games. She sits below Devine in the most runs charts.

Barbados Royals Women’s skipper Hayley Matthews has moved to the third spot. She scored 19 off 12 balls against the Knight Riders Women, which included four boundaries. Matthews now has 42 runs to her name in two outings and follows her opening partner in the list of most runs in the WCPL 2023.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Erin Burns of Barbados Royals Women also had a day out. She bowled beautifully and registered figures of 3/19 in her four overs against the Knight Riders Women. The off-spinner averages 12 in the competition and has moved to the top spot after having three scalps to her name in the WCPL 2023.

Amanda-Jade Wellington of Barbados Royals Women had a brilliant game against the Trinbago Knight Riders Women. The leg-spinner picked up two wickets, giving away only 13 runs in her four overs, which also included a maiden which helped her side knock over the Knight Riders Women on a modest total. Wellington now has three wickets to her name and sits below Burns.

Fran Jonas of Trinbago Knight Riders Women was a bit expensive against the Royals Women. She did pick up wickets of Gaby Lewis and Laura Harris but conceded 29 runs. Jonas has moved up the ladder in the most wickets column and sits below Burns.