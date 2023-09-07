Women’s CPL 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals match (Updated) ft. Gaby Lewis & Marie Kelly

The fifth match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2023 saw the Trinbago Knight Riders Women take on the Barbados Royals Women. The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad hosted this clash.

The Trinbago Knight Riders Women opted to bat first and posted 155 on the board at the end of their 20 overs, with Deandra Dottin top-scoring with 47. The Barbados Royals Women went on a journey and picked up only three wickets, with Hayley Matthews finishing with two.

Chasing 156, Matthews (45) and Gaby Lewis (62) gave the Royals Women a solid start but the other batters failed to contribute. They kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and ended their innings on 142/7 to lose the game by 13 runs. With this, the Trinbago Knight Riders Women registered their first win of the WCPL 2023.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Runs List

Sophie Devine of Guyana Amazon Warriors continues to lead the most runs charts of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. The right-handed opening batter is in rich form with the bat and has amassed 193 runs in three games. She averages 96.50 with the bat and has already a century to her name.

Gaby Lewis has jumped to the second spot in the most runs list at the conclusion of match five of the Women’s CPL 2023. The Barbados Royals’ opening batter gave her side a solid start and scored 62 off 51 balls. Her knock comprised six boundaries and a six. Lewis has taken her runs tally to 138 in four games and sits below Devine in the most runs list.

Barbados Royals skipper Hayley Matthews has moved to the third position in the list of most runs in the WCPL 2023. Matthews along with Lewis gave the Royals Women a brilliant start against the Knight Riders Women. The right-handed batter scored 45 off 33 balls. Matthews now has 109 runs to her name in four outings and follows her opening partner in the most runs list.

Women’s CPL 2023 Most Wickets List

Marie Kelly of Trinbago Knight Riders has jumped to the top position in the most wickets list after the conclusion of match five. Kelly bowled well against the Barbados Royals Women and picked the prized wicket of Erin Burns in her four-over spell. She now has six wickets to her name in three games and sits at the top of the most wickets charts.

Shreyanka Patil of Guyana Amazon Warriors has slipped to the second spot in the most wickets list. The right-arm off-break bowler has grabbed six wickets in three games at an average of 11.66. She is bowling beautifully in the WCPL 2023 and will look to step up in their last league game against the Knight Riders Women.

Anisa Mohammed of Trinbago Knight Riders had a decent outing against the Barbados Royals Women. She picked up one wicket and conceded 32 runs in her four overs. Mohammed has taken her tally of wickets to five and sits below Patil in the list of most wickets in the WCPL 2023.