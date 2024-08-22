Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Updated) ft. Hayley Matthews and Shabnim Ismail

The 2024 Women's CPL (Caribbean Premier League) began on Wednesday, August 21, with a match between defending champions Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors. In a low-scoring thriller, the Warriors batted first and scored just 118/9 in 20 overs. Number three batter Stafanie Taylor top-scored with 38 runs from 36 balls while none of the other players could outscore Shemaine Campbelle’s mere 16-run effort at number five.

For the Royals, spinners Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, and Australian import Amanda-Jade Wellington chipped in with two wickets each in the innings. Fast bowler Aaliyah Alleyne broke through the Warriors with two top-order wickets and a lower-order scalp to bag figures of 3/21 from four overs.

Chasing 119, Barbados Royals slipped to 115/9 at one stage of the last over. Captain and opening batter Hayley Matthews held the innings together as she kept losing partners from the other end to Shabnim Ismail (4/16) and Erin Burns (1/25). Matthews eventually held on to her nerve to hit the winning runs with a ball and a wicket to spare and finished at an unbeaten 61 from 58 balls.

Trending

Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Hayley Matthews (BR-W) 1 1 1 61 61* 0 58 105.17 - 1 - 7 0 2 Stafanie Taylor (GAW-W) 1 1 - 38 38 38 36 105.55 - - - 4 1 3 Qiana Joseph (BR-W) 1 1 - 24 24 24 20 120 - - - 3 0 4 Shemaine Campbelle (GAW-W) 1 1 - 16 16 16 21 76.19 - - - 1 0 5 Erin Burns (GAW-W) 1 1 - 15 15 15 19 78.94 - - - 1 0 6 Natasha McLean (GAW-W) 1 1 - 11 11 11 12 91.66 - - - 0 1 7 Lauren Winfield-Hill (GAW-W) 1 1 - 10 10 10 12 83.33 - - - 1 0 8 Ashmini Munisar (GAW-W) 1 1 - 7 7 7 9 77.77 - - - 0 0 9 Georgia Redmayne (BR-W) 1 1 - 6 6 6 11 54.54 - - - 0 0 10 Chloe Tryon (GAW-W) 1 1 - 5 5 5 7 71.42 - - - 0 0

Hayley Matthews finished the opening day of the Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 at the top of the run-scoring list with 61 runs. Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Stafanie Taylor amounted to 38 runs to finish at number two on the table. Qiana Joseph punched out 24 handy runs for the Royals while Warriors teammates Shemaine Campbelle and Erin Burns scored 16 and 15 runs, respectively.

Natasha McLean made 11 runs in the low-scoring affair to find herself as the sixth-highest run-maker after Day 1. Lauren Winfield-Hill with 10 runs and teammate Ashmini Munisar with seven runs take the subsequent two slots on the batting table. Georgia Redmayne and Chloe Tryon are positioned at number nine and 10 for making six and five runs, respectively.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shabnim Ismail (GAW-W) 1 1 24 4 - 16 4 4/16 4 4 6 1 - 2 Aaliyah Alleyne (BR-W) 1 1 24 4 - 21 3 3/21 7 5.25 8 - - 3 Qiana Joseph (BR-W) 1 1 24 4 - 14 2 2/14 7 3.5 12 - - 4 Hayley Matthews (BR-W) 1 1 18 3 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 6.33 9 - - 5 Amanda-Jade Wellington (BR-W) 1 1 24 4 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 4.75 12 - - 6 Nyia Latchman (GAW-W) 1 1 23 3.5 - 18 1 1/18 18 4.69 23 - - 7 Erin Burns (GAW-W) 1 1 24 4 - 25 1 1/25 25 6.25 24 - -

Shabnim Ismail unfurled the spell of the opening match to lead the wicket-taking charts of the Women's CPL 2024 with four scalps. Aaliyah Alleyne bagged figures of 3/21 for the Barbados Royals to become the second most successful bowler of the day after the Guyana Amazon Warriors star.

Barbados Royals teammates Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, and Amanda-Jade Wellington picked up two match-winning wickets each against the Warriors to round up the top five wicket-takers. Nyia Latchman and Erin Burns chipped in with a wicket each for the Warriors to find themselves at number six and seven respectively on the bowling table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️