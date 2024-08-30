Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Hayley Matthews & Aaliyah Alleyne

Barbados Royals defeated Trinbago Knight Riders in the Women's CPL 2024 final on Thursday, August 29, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Barbados Royals Women won the toss and opted to bowl first. They restricted the Knight Riders to a mere 93/8. Shikha Pandey top-scored with 28, followed by Jannillea Glasgow (24) and Kycia Knight (17*) while the rest were dismissed in single digits. Aaliyah Alleyne scalped four wickets for the Royals while skipper Hayley Matthews picked up two and Chinelle Henry took one.

In reply, Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 39, backed by Laura Harris’ 15, Qiana Joseph’s 14, and Matthew’s 13 guided the Royals to a four-wicket win. Samara Ramnath took two wickets while the rest took one each except Shamilia Connell.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs List

Erin Burns of the Guyana Warriors finished as the tournament's highest run-getter with 172 runs in four games, including two half-centuries.

Hayley Matthews finished second with 147 runs from five games, averaging 49. Meanwhile, her teammate Chamari Athapaththu (129) moved from fifth to third position after scoring a 39 not-out inning in the final.

Deandra Dotting (119) moved to fourth and Jemimah Rodrigues (105) slipped to fifth. Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey jumped from eighth to sixth spot with 90 runs.

Qiana Joseph (84), Lauren Winfield-Hill (79), Harshitha Madavi (58), and Kycia Knight (50) finished in the next four positions, respectively.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Hayley Matthews took over Shabnam Ismail to conclude as the highest wicket-taker of the Women's CPL 2024 with 11 wickets. Ismail moved to second while Aaliyah Alleyne jumped from sixth to third position with nine wickets each.

Chloe Tryon slipped from third to fifth with eight wickets while Qiana Joseph finished fifth with six wickets. Amanda Wellington, Erin Burns, and Samara Ramnath occupy the next three positions with five wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, Jess Jonassen and Shikha Pandey of Trinbago Knight Riders Women ended in the ninth and 10th positions, respectively, with four wickets each.

