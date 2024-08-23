Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Hayley Matthews & Amanda-Jade Wellington

  • home icon
By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 23, 2024 09:06 IST
Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 Most Runs List Updated after Match 2

The 2024 Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw the Barbados Royals square off with the Trinbago Knight Riders in the second match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The Barbados Royals opted to bowl first and restricted the Knight Riders to 113/9.

Debutant Shikha Pandey top-scored with 30 from 34, followed by skipper Deandra Dottin (28) and Zaida James (22). Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews and Amanda-Jade Wellington secured two wickets each, while Qiana Joseph and Aaliyah Alleyne picked up one apiece.

In reply, Matthews struck a match-winning knock of 67 runs from 56 balls with 12 boundaries. Joseph (16), Alleyne (11), and Laura Harris 14 off 7) also made handy contributions in the middle to guide the Royals to a seven-wicket victory.

Jess Jonassen was the lead bowler for the Knight Riders with two wickets. Anisa Mohammed took one in three overs at an impressive economy of 3.67.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Hayley Kristen MatthewsBR-W1282267-112.2802190
2Qiana JosephBR-W40222420102.560050
3Stafanie TaylorGAW-W38113838105.560041
4Shikha PandeyTKR-W3011303088.240030
5Deandra DottinTKR-W28112828107.690021
6Zaida JamesTKR-W22112222122.220040
7Laura HarrisBR-W182214182000021
8Jemimah RodriguesTKR-W16111616145.450030
9Shemaine CampbelleGAW-W1611161676.190010
10Aaliyah AlleyneBR-W162211861.540011

Hayley Matthews smashed an excellent 67-run unbeaten knock in the previous game that featured 12 fours. She is still at the top of the most runs list, with 128 in her account.

Her teammate Qiana Joseph is next with 40 runs in two games, followed by Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Stafanie Taylor (38). Shikha Pandey (30), Deandra Dottin (28) and Zaida James (22) of Trinbago Knight Riders hold the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Laura Harris is ranked seventh, while Jemimah Rodrigues, Shemaine Campbelle, and Aaliyah Alleyne occupy the next three spots with 16 runs each.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Shabnim IsmailGAW-W411464010
2Amanda-Jade WellingtonBR-W4228.25124.13000
3Hayley Kristen MatthewsBR-W4221010.55.71000
4Aaliyah AlleyneBR-W42211.5125.75010
5Qiana JosephBR-W32211164.13000
6Jess JonassenTKR-W21110.5125.25000
7Chinelle HenryBR-W22211.5125.75000
8Anisa MohammedTKR-W11111183.67000
9Nyia LatchmanGAW-W11118234.7000
10Erin BurnsGAW-W11125246.25000

Shabnim Ismail is still ranked first in the most wickets list, with four scalps at an economy of four.

Barbados Royals bowlers Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hayley Matthews and Aaliyah Alleyne are placed in the following three positions respectively, with four wickets each. Qiana Joseph, another Royals spinner, holds the fifth spot with three wickets.

Jess Jonassen and Chinelle Henry are placed sixth and seventh respectively, with two wickets each. Anisa Mohammed, Nyia Latchman and Erin Burns round off the top 10 leaderboard, having taken one wicket apiece.

