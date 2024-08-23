Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Hayley Matthews & Amanda-Jade Wellington

The 2024 Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw the Barbados Royals square off with the Trinbago Knight Riders in the second match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The Barbados Royals opted to bowl first and restricted the Knight Riders to 113/9.

Debutant Shikha Pandey top-scored with 30 from 34, followed by skipper Deandra Dottin (28) and Zaida James (22). Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews and Amanda-Jade Wellington secured two wickets each, while Qiana Joseph and Aaliyah Alleyne picked up one apiece.

In reply, Matthews struck a match-winning knock of 67 runs from 56 balls with 12 boundaries. Joseph (16), Alleyne (11), and Laura Harris 14 off 7) also made handy contributions in the middle to guide the Royals to a seven-wicket victory.

Jess Jonassen was the lead bowler for the Knight Riders with two wickets. Anisa Mohammed took one in three overs at an impressive economy of 3.67.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Hayley Kristen Matthews BR-W 128 2 2 67 - 112.28 0 2 19 0 2 Qiana Joseph BR-W 40 2 2 24 20 102.56 0 0 5 0 3 Stafanie Taylor GAW-W 38 1 1 38 38 105.56 0 0 4 1 4 Shikha Pandey TKR-W 30 1 1 30 30 88.24 0 0 3 0 5 Deandra Dottin TKR-W 28 1 1 28 28 107.69 0 0 2 1 6 Zaida James TKR-W 22 1 1 22 22 122.22 0 0 4 0 7 Laura Harris BR-W 18 2 2 14 18 200 0 0 2 1 8 Jemimah Rodrigues TKR-W 16 1 1 16 16 145.45 0 0 3 0 9 Shemaine Campbelle GAW-W 16 1 1 16 16 76.19 0 0 1 0 10 Aaliyah Alleyne BR-W 16 2 2 11 8 61.54 0 0 1 1

Hayley Matthews smashed an excellent 67-run unbeaten knock in the previous game that featured 12 fours. She is still at the top of the most runs list, with 128 in her account.

Her teammate Qiana Joseph is next with 40 runs in two games, followed by Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Stafanie Taylor (38). Shikha Pandey (30), Deandra Dottin (28) and Zaida James (22) of Trinbago Knight Riders hold the fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Laura Harris is ranked seventh, while Jemimah Rodrigues, Shemaine Campbelle, and Aaliyah Alleyne occupy the next three spots with 16 runs each.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Shabnim Ismail GAW-W 4 1 1 4 6 4 0 1 0 2 Amanda-Jade Wellington BR-W 4 2 2 8.25 12 4.13 0 0 0 3 Hayley Kristen Matthews BR-W 4 2 2 10 10.5 5.71 0 0 0 4 Aaliyah Alleyne BR-W 4 2 2 11.5 12 5.75 0 1 0 5 Qiana Joseph BR-W 3 2 2 11 16 4.13 0 0 0 6 Jess Jonassen TKR-W 2 1 1 10.5 12 5.25 0 0 0 7 Chinelle Henry BR-W 2 2 2 11.5 12 5.75 0 0 0 8 Anisa Mohammed TKR-W 1 1 1 11 18 3.67 0 0 0 9 Nyia Latchman GAW-W 1 1 1 18 23 4.7 0 0 0 10 Erin Burns GAW-W 1 1 1 25 24 6.25 0 0 0

Shabnim Ismail is still ranked first in the most wickets list, with four scalps at an economy of four.

Barbados Royals bowlers Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hayley Matthews and Aaliyah Alleyne are placed in the following three positions respectively, with four wickets each. Qiana Joseph, another Royals spinner, holds the fifth spot with three wickets.

Jess Jonassen and Chinelle Henry are placed sixth and seventh respectively, with two wickets each. Anisa Mohammed, Nyia Latchman and Erin Burns round off the top 10 leaderboard, having taken one wicket apiece.

