Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Jemimah Rodrigues & Chamari Athapaththu

By Sportz Connect
Modified Aug 28, 2024 12:42 IST
Women
Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs

The league stage of the Women’s CPL 2024 season came to a conclusion on Wednesday, August 28, with a match between Trinbago Knight Riders and defending champions Barbados Royals.

The Royals batted first and hammered 130/7 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu flogged an attacking 70 off 63 balls to top-score in the innings while no other batter managed to outscore Rashada Williams’ mere 12-run effort. For the Knight Riders, new-ball striker Shikha Pandey as well as Shamilia Connell and Samara Ramnath picked up two wickets each.

In response, Jemimah Rodrigues led Knight Riders run-chase with an imperative 59* from 50 balls. Coming to bat in just the second over of the innings, Rodrigues forged handy partnerships with Chedean Nation (14) and Kycia Knight (17) to steer her team to victory by four wickets in the final over of the match. Chamari Athapaththu, who belted 70 with the bat, further took two wickets for the Royals to cap a remarkable all-round performance for herself.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAvgBFSR1005004s6s
1Erin Burns (GAW-W)44117278*57.33139123.74-2-180
2Hayley Kristen Matthews (BAR-W)44213467*67132101.51-2-190
3Deandra Dottin (TKR-W)44-1135328.25101111.88-1-105
4Jemimah Rodrigues (TKR-W)44110359*34.3391113.18-1-80
5Chamari Athapaththu (BAR-W)33-9070309693.75-1-130
6Lauren Winfield-Hill (GAW-W)4417946*26.339583.15---70
7Qiana Joseph (BAR-W)44-702417.57790.9---90
8Shikha Pandey (TKR-W)44-623015.56693.93---51
9Harshitha Samarawickrama (TKR-W)44-583314.55998.3---70
10Stafanie Taylor (GAW-W)22-44382244100---51

Erin Burns finished the league stage of Women’s CPL 2024 as the season’s leading run-scorer with 172 runs from four innings. Hayley Matthews (134 runs) and Deandra Dottin (113 runs) retained their respective second and third slots on the batting table despite failing to notch up a notable score in the final league match.

Jemimah Rodrigues (103 runs) jumped from number nine to number four on the list after her cracking 59* against Barbados Royals.

Chamari Athapaththu (90 runs) also burst into the top 10 at number five after hammering down 70 in the same match. Lauren Winfield-Hill (79 runs), Qiana Joseph (70 runs), Shikha Pandey (62 runs), Harshitha Samarawickrama (58 runs) and Stafanie Taylor (44 runs) all lost two rungs each as they currently occupy the second half of the top 10 batting charts in that order.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAvgEconSr45
1Shabnim Ismail (GAW-W)44961616894/167.554.2510.661-
2Hayley Kristen Matthews (BAR-W)448814.4-7394/148.114.979.771-
3Chloe Tryon (GAW-W)44901516684/218.254.411.251-
4Qiana Joseph (BAR-W)449015-7263/16124.815--
5Amanda-Jade Wellington (BAR-W)449616-7552/14154.6819.2--
6Aaliyah Alleyne (BAR-W)447813-8153/2116.26.2315.6--
7Erin Burns (GAW-W)447813-10053/31207.6915.6--
8Chamari Athapaththu (BAR-W)3248813732/2412.334.6216--
9Jess Jonassen (TKR-W)449015-7732/2125.665.1330--
10Samara Ramnath (TKR-W)449015-9232/2030.666.1330--

The top five of the Women’s CPL 2024 most wickets list remained intact after the final league match of the season. Shabnim Ismail is ranked at the top of the table for gathering nine wickets from four innings, while Hayley Matthews levelled up with her but is placed second in the list owing to a slightly inferior bowling average of 8.11.

Chloe Tryon (eight wickets), Qiana Joseph (six wickets) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (five wickets) also retained their respective slots as the season’s third, fourth and fifth most successful bowlers.

Aaliyah Alleyne replaced Erin Burns at number six after taking a wicket to move to five scalps. Chamari Athapaththu jumped into the top 10 for the first time and is currently ranked number eight with three wickets to her name. Jess Jonassen slipped from eight to ninth position with three wickets while Samara Ramnath rounds up the top 10 table, also with three scalps.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
