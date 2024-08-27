Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals (Updated) ft. Hayley Matthews & Erin Burns

Barbados Royals defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors in a low-scoring affair at Trinidad in match five of the Women’s CPL 2024 on Monday, August 26. Being invited to bat first, Barbados conjured just 101/8 from 20 overs. Qiana Joseph at number three top-scored with 19, as only four other batters managed double-digit scores for the Royals.

Guyana off-spinner Erin Burns struck thrice in succession to bag figures of 3/31 from four overs. Fellow spinner Chloe Tryon and legendary fast bowler Shabnim Ismail also chipped in with two wickets each in the low-scoring innings.

Chasing 102 at an asking rate of just 5.10, Guyana Amazon Warriors crashed to 84/9 to fall 17 runs short of their target. Natasha McLean smacked 20 runs from 23 balls at number seven after Erin Burns’ 18 and Ashmini Munisar’s sluggish 14 off 30.

Trending

Barbados Royals skipper Hayley Matthews hogged the limelight with the ball by collecting four wickets at the expense of just 14 runs from her four overs. Qiana Joseph, who scored 19 with the bat for the Royals, also claimed three wickets to cap a remarkable all-round performance in her team’s 17-run win.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Erin Burns (GAW-W) 4 4 1 172 78* 57.33 139 123.74 - 2 - 18 0 2 Hayley Kristen Matthews (BAR-W) 3 3 2 130 67* 130 127 102.36 - 2 - 19 0 3 Deandra Dottin (TKR-W) 3 3 - 101 53 33.66 91 110.98 - 1 - 10 4 4 Lauren Winfield-Hill (GAW-W) 4 4 1 79 46* 26.33 95 83.15 - - - 7 0 5 Qiana Joseph (BAR-W) 3 3 - 59 24 19.66 65 90.76 - - - 7 0 6 Shikha Pandey (TKR-W) 3 3 - 57 30 19 61 93.44 - - - 5 1 7 Harshitha Samarawickrama (TKR-W) 3 3 - 54 33 18 54 100 - - - 6 0 8 Stafanie Taylor (GAW-W) 2 2 - 44 38 22 44 100 - - - 5 1 9 Jemimah Rodrigues (TKR-W) 3 3 - 44 26 14.66 41 107.31 - - - 4 0 10 Shemaine Campbelle (GAW-W) 4 3 - 41 25 13.66 54 75.92 - - 1 2 0

The top 10 run-scoring charts of the Women’s CPL 2024 pretty much remained the same, barring the match-winning ascension of Barbados Royals star batter Qiana Joseph. Erin Burns scored 18 in the match to move to 172 runs and retained her position as the leading run-scorer of the season.

Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin also retained their spots as the season’s second and third most successful batters with 130 and 101 runs, respectively. At number four, Lauren Winfield-Hill extended her run tally to move from 67 to 79 runs from four innings at an average of 26.33.

Qiana Joseph jumped from number 10 to number five, owing to her 19-run effort against the Amazon Warriors. Shikha Pandey (57 runs), Harshitha Samarawickrama (54 runs), and Stafanie Taylor (44 runs) all lost a rung each to slip to number six, seven, and eight on the top 10 batting charts. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shemaine Campbelle also slipped to nine and 10 with 44 and 41 runs, respectively.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ Sr 4 5 1 Shabnim Ismail (GAW-W) 4 4 96 16 1 68 9 4/16 7.55 4.25 10.66 1 - 2 Hayley Kristen Matthews (BAR-W) 3 3 66 11 - 54 8 4/14 6.75 4.9 8.25 1 - 3 Chloe Tryon (GAW-W) 4 4 90 15 1 66 8 4/21 8.25 4.4 11.25 1 - 4 Qiana Joseph (BAR-W) 3 3 72 12 - 49 6 3/16 8.16 4.08 12 - - 5 Amanda-Jade Wellington (BAR-W) 3 3 72 12 - 47 5 2/14 9.4 3.91 14.4 - - 6 Erin Burns (GAW-W) 4 4 78 13 - 100 5 3/31 20 7.69 15.6 - - 7 Aaliyah Alleyne (BAR-W) 3 3 54 9 - 53 4 3/21 13.25 5.88 13.5 - - 8 Jess Jonassen (TKR-W) 3 3 66 11 - 49 3 2/21 16.33 4.45 22 - - 9 Chinelle Henry (BAR-W) 2 2 24 4 - 23 2 2/14 11.5 5.75 12 - - 10 Nyia Latchman (GAW-W) 4 3 41 6.5 - 40 2 1/14 20 5.85 20.5 - -

Shabnim Ismail picked up two wickets to move to nine scalps from four Women’s CPL 2024 innings. Leading the wicket-taking charts of the season, she is followed by Hayley Matthews with eight wickets.

Apart from Matthews’ ascension, her Barbados Royals teammate Qiana Joseph also rose from number six to number four on the bowling table. Chloe Tryon slipped from second to third, while Amanda-Jade Wellington slipped from third to fifth to round up the season’s top five.

Erin Burns jumped into the top 10 to find herself placed at number six with five wickets, and she is followed by Aaliyah Alleyne (four wickets) and Jess Jonassen (three wickets). Chinelle Henry and Nyia Latchman both lost a step each to slip to number nine and number 10 on the table, respectively, with two wickets each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️