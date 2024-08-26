Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders (Updated) ft. Erin Burns & Shabnim Ismail

The Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024 season resumed on Sunday, August 25, after a two-day gap with a match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. Played at the iconic Brian Lara Stadium, the Knight Riders batted first and conjured 128/8 from 20 overs.

Captain and opening batter Deandra Dottin top-scored with 53 off 38 balls and shared a 66-run partnership with fellow opener Harshitha Samarawickrama (18 off 18). Shikha Pandey also chipped in with a handy 25 at the backend of the innings.

Shabnim Ismail, Karishma Ramharack and Erin Burns took two wickets each for the Warriors. In the run-chase, they lost both openers cheaply inside the powerplay to Zaida James and Jannillea Glasgow.

Burns at number four led the Warriors’ counterattacking response and cracked her second successive half-century of the tournament. However, some tight bowling, coupled with a runout from Pandey in the final over ensured the match ended in a tie.

The Knight Riders prevailed in a one-sided Super Over to open their account on the Women's CPL 2024 points table.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Erin Burns (GAW-W) 3 3 2 154 78* 154 117 131.62 - 2 - 17 0 2 Hayley Kristen Matthews (BAR-W) 2 2 2 128 67* 0 114 112.28 - 2 - 19 0 3 Deandra Dottin (TKR-W) 3 3 - 101 53 33.66 91 110.98 - 1 - 10 4 4 Lauren Winfield-Hill (GAW-W) 3 3 1 67 46* 33.5 74 90.54 - - - 6 0 5 Shikha Pandey (TKR-W) 3 3 - 57 30 19 61 93.44 - - - 5 1 6 Harshitha Samarawickrama (TKR-W) 3 3 - 54 33 18 54 100 - - - 6 0 7 Stafanie Taylor (GAW-W) 2 2 - 44 38 22 44 100 - - - 5 1 8 Jemimah Rodrigues (TKR-W) 3 3 - 44 26 14.66 41 107.31 - - - 4 0 9 Shemaine Campbelle (GAW-W) 3 2 - 41 25 20.5 50 82 - - - 2 0 10 Qiana Joseph (BAR-W) 2 2 - 40 24 20 39 102.56 - - - 5 0

Erin Burns displaced Hayley Matthews from the top of the Women's CPL 2024 run-scoring charts after notching her second successive half-century. The Amazon Warriors star has tallied 154 runs so far, while Matthews slipped to second with 128 runs.

Deandra Dottin (101) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (67) also swapped places to be ranked third and fourth respectively after the former hit a valiant half-century against the Warriors. Shikha Pandey’s crucial 25 helped her rise from number nine to number five with an overall season tally of 57 runs.

Harshitha Samarawickrama (54), meanwhile, rose from eight to six after scoring a run-a-ball 18 in a winning cause for the Knight Riders. Stafanie Taylor (44) and Jemimah Rodrigues (44) slipped two places to number seven and eight respectively, while Shemaine Campbelle jumped into the top 10 at number nine with 41 runs from two innings. Qiana Joseph (40) was demoted from number seven to number 10 owing to a lack of Barbados Royals action of late.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ Sr 4 5 1 Shabnim Ismail (GAW-W) 3 3 72 12 - 57 7 4/16 8.14 4.75 10.28 1 - 2 Chloe Tryon (GAW-W) 3 3 66 11 - 49 6 4/21 8.16 4.45 11 1 - 3 Amanda Jade-Wellington (BAR-W) 2 2 48 8 - 33 4 2/14 8.25 4.12 12 - - 4 Hayley Kristen Matthews (BAR-W) 2 2 42 7 - 40 4 2/19 10 5.71 10.5 - - 5 Aaliyah Alleyne (BAR-W) 2 2 48 8 - 46 4 3/21 11.5 5.75 12 - - 6 Qiana Joseph (BAR-W) 2 2 48 8 - 33 3 2/14 11 4.12 16 - - 7 Jess Jonassen (TKR-W) 3 3 66 11 - 49 3 2/21 16.33 4.45 22 - - 8 Chinelle Henry (BAR-W) 2 2 24 4 - 23 2 2/14 11.5 5.75 12 - - 9 Nyia Latchman (GAW-W) 3 3 41 6.5 - 40 2 1/14 20 5.85 20.5 - - 10 Karishma Ramharack (GAW-W) 2 2 42 7 - 41 2 2/19 20.5 5.85 21 - -

Shabnim Ismail moved to seven wickets to further solidify herself as the leading wicket-taker of the Women's CPL 2024 season. Ismail’s teammate Chloe Tryon (6) jumped past Amanda Jade-Wellington to become the second-highest wicket-taker of the season, while the Barbados Royals star slipped to number three with four wickets.

Hayley Matthews and Aaliyah Alleyne retained their spots as the fourth and fifth most successful bowlers of the season respectively with four wickets each.

Qiana Joseph and Jess Jonassen also held onto the sixth and seventh slots on the bowling charts with three wickets each. Chinelle Henry, Nyia Latchman and Karishma Ramharack round up the top 10 for striking twice each in the tournament so far.

