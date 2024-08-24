Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (Updated) ft. Jemimah Rodrigues & Erin Burns

The third encounter of the 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw the Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors lock horns at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Friday, August 23.

After being put into bat by the Warriors, Trinidad got off to a decent start as openers Harshitha Samarawickrama (33 off 28) and skipper Deandra Dottin (20 off 27) made sizable contributions at the top of the order.

The duo of Jemimah Rodrigues (26 off 24) and Jess Jonassen (28 off 23) then enabled the Knight Riders to cross the 100-run mark at a reasonable run-rate. Batting at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively, Rodrigues and Jonassen shared a total of four boundaries between them to help their side post a total of 130/6 in 20 overs. Chloe-Lesleigh Tryon’s was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors, claiming 4/21.

Trending

A mature 47-ball 46 from skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill combined with a blazing 78 off just 48 deliveries by Erin Burns meant that the Warriors emerged triumphant in the third game of the competition, winning by eight wickets and 16 balls to spare.

Hill, batting at a strike rate of 97.87, scored a total of four boundaries in her innings, while Erin Burns hit 10 fours to seal the game for the Warriors.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Hayley Matthews BR-W 128 2 2 67 - 112.28 0 2 19 0 2 Erin Burns GAW-W 93 2 2 78 93 138.81 0 1 11 0 3 Lauren Winfield-Hill GAW-W 56 2 2 46 56 94.92 0 0 5 0 4 Deandra Dottin TKR-W 48 2 2 28 24 90.57 0 0 4 1 5 Stafanie Taylor GAW-W 44 2 2 38 22 100 0 0 5 1 6 Jemimah Rodrigues TKR-W 42 2 2 26 21 120 0 0 4 0 7 Qiana Joseph BR-W 40 2 2 24 20 102.56 0 0 5 0 8 Harshitha Samarawickrama TKR-W 36 2 2 33 18 100 0 0 4 0 9 Shikha Pandey TKR-W 32 2 2 30 16 86.49 0 0 3 0 10 Jess Jonassen TKR-W 28 2 2 28 14 96.55 0 0 3 0

Star Windies all-rounder Hayley Matthews continues to occupy the top position on the 2024 CPL batting charts after the completion of three league games. Matthew’s has managed 128 runs in two innings, with two 50+ scores and the highest individual score (67) so far.

Guyana batter Erin Burns' batting exploits against the Trinbago Knight Riders earned her the second spot. Burns has scored 93 runs in two innings at a strike-rate of 138.81. Warriors skipper Lauren Winfieild-Hill's 46 saw her enter the top three with 56 runs in total.

Deandra Dottin of the Knight Riders (48) and Guyana's Stafanie Taylor (44) round out the top five on the leaderboard. Dottin moved up one place while Taylor slipped down from third to fifth.

Jemimah Rodrigues ascended to the sixth position from eighth with 42 runs at a strike rate of 120 while Qiana Joseph moved down five rungs to occupy the seventh spot on the list. Harshitha Samarawickrama (36), Shikha Pandey (32 runs), and Jess Jonassen (28 runs) complete the top 10, occupying the eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Women's CPL 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Shabnim Ismail GAW-W 5 2 2 6.6 9.6 4.13 0 1 0 2 Amanda-Jade Wellington BR-W 4 2 2 8.25 12 4.13 0 0 0 3 Chloe Tryon GAW-W 4 2 2 9.25 10.5 5.29 0 1 0 4 Hayley Kristen Matthews BR-W 4 2 2 10 10.5 5.71 0 0 0 5 Aaliyah Alleyne BR-W 4 2 2 11.5 12 5.75 0 1 0 6 Qiana Joseph BR-W 3 2 2 11 16 4.13 0 0 0 7 Jess Jonassen TKR-W 3 2 2 11.33 14 4.86 0 0 0 8 Nyia Latchman GAW-W 2 2 2 16 17.5 5.49 0 0 0 9 Chinelle Henry BR-W 2 2 2 11.5 12 5.75 0 0 0 10 Anisa Mohammed TKR-W 1 2 2 44 42 6.29 0 0 0

Shabnim Ismail is atop the highest wicket-taker list in this edition of the CPL. The Proteas pacer has snared a total of five wickets in two innings with a miserly economy rate of 4.13. A total of four bowlers have snared four wickets each at this stage of the competition.

Amanda-Jade Wellington continues to occupy the second position with four wickets in two matches, claiming her victims at an average of 8.25, while the likes of Chloe-Lesleigh Tryon and Hayley Matthews, with the same number of wickets as Wellington, occupy the third and fourth places with economy rates of 5.29 and 5.71, respectively.

Tryon's 4/21 helped the Warriors bowler break into the top 10, while Matthews moved down one place from third to fourth. Aaliyah Alleyne (4) and Qiana Joseph (3) occupy the fifth and sixth positions, having both moved up one position.

Jess Jonassen, with three wickets in two matches, occupies the seventh spot on the CPL bowling charts, while Nyia Latchman (2), Chinelle Henry (2), and Anisa Mohammed (1) round out the top 10, occupying the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️