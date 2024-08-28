Women's CPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 6

The Women's CPL 2024 group stage concluded on Tuesday, August 27, with Barbados Royals taking on Trinbago Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The Royals have had a fantastic run in the WCPL 2024, winning their first three games to top of the points table with a net run rate of +0.454. However, they lost their fourth game against the Royals by four wickets.

Following the victory against the Royals, the Knight Riders moved to second with four points and a NRR of -0.518. They have two wins and as many losses.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, meanwhile, ended up at the bottom of the table with just one win and three losses and a NRR was +0.013.

Trinbago Knight Riders win back-to-back games to finish second in Women's CPL 2024 group stage

Barbados Royals were asked to bat first in the final Women's CPL 2024 league-stage game. They lost the wickets of Hayley Matthews (4), Qiana Joseph (11), and Aaliyah Alleyne (0) inside the powerplay. However, opening batter Chamari Athapaththu smashed an excellent 70 off 63 balls to rescue the innings.

Rashada Williams scored 12 runs off 17 balls but after she was dismissed in the 12th over, Laura Harris returned to the pavilion for a golden duck. Djenaba Joseph and Amanda-Jade Wellington scored eight and nine runs respectively to help set a 131-run target for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Samara Ramnath, Shamilia Connell, and Shikha Pandey chipped in two wickets each for the Knight Riders.

In reply, Harshitha Samarawickrama (4) and Skipper Deandra Dottin (12) put on 18 runs for the first wicket before they were dismissed in the second and third over respectively. No.3 batter Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a match-winning unbeaten 59 off 50 balls, comprising four boundaries along with support from Chedean Nation (14) and Kycia Knight (17).

The Knight Riders eventually reached the target in 19.4 overs for the loss of six wickets. Matthews and Athapaththu claimed two wickets each for the Royals while Aaliyah Alleyne picked up one.

