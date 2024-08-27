Women’s CPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals, Match 5

Barbados Royals continued their impressive run in Women’s CPL 2024, beating Guyana Amazon Warriors by 17 runs on Monday, August 26. With the win, the Royals made sure that they would finish the league stage on top of the table. They have six points and a net run rate of +0.645 thanks to wins in all three of their matches.

The Royals have also made their way through to the final of the tournament. The Warriors, on the other hand, stayed at second on the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.013 courtesy of one win from four games.

Trinbago Knight Riders, led by Deandra Dottin, remain at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.752 thanks to one win from three matches.

Qiana Joseph stars for Barbados Royals in comprehensive win over Warriors in Women’s CPL 2024

After being asked to bat first, the Royals were restricted to a below-par score of 101/8. Barring Laura Harris, who scored a quick-fire 14 off eight balls, all their batters struggled to get going. Erin Burns was the standout bowler for the Warriors with figures of 4-0-31-3.

Chloe Tryon and Shabnim Ismail picked up two wickets apiece, while Sheneta Grimmond accounted for the crucial scalp of Hayley Matthews. The Warriors looked hapless in their run-chase as they finished at 84/9. Matthews was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets.

But it was Qiana Joseph who earned the Player of the Match award for her spell of 4-0-16-3. Earlier, Joseph had also scored 19 runs off 26 balls with two fours before being dismissed by Burns.

For the Warriors, Natasha McLean scored 20 off 23 lower down the order, but her efforts were in vain. The result of the last league game will decide who will take on the Royals in the final on Thursday, August 29.

