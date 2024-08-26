Women's CPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Match 4

The Trinbago Knight Riders faced the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the fourth match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2024 on Monday, August 26. The match ended in a tie, with the Knight Riders winning the Super Over. It was their first win of the season.

The Barbados Royals are undefeated in the tournament and have won both their matches so far. They are still in first place and have a net run rate of +0.576. The Guyana Amazon Warriors have won one out of three matches and are still in second position. They have a net run rate of +0.327.

The Trinbago Knight Riders are still in third place despite recording their first victory of the season. They have played three matches so far and have a net run rate of -0.752.

Trinbago Knight Riders secure victory amid Super Over drama

The Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl against the Trinbago Knight Riders. Deandra Dottin and Harshita Madavi opened the innings for the Knight Riders and added 66 runs for the first wicket. Dottin emerged as the highest scorer for the team with her knock of 53 runs off 38 deliveries.

Shikha Pandey and Kyshona Knight were the other two players who crossed the double-digit mark for the 2022 champions. The Knight Riders finished with 128 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. The trio of Shabnim Ismail, Erin Burns and Karishma Ramharack took two wickets each for the Amazon Warriors.

The Amazon Warriors struggled initially in their chase and lost two wickets in the powerplay. Shemaine Campbelle and Burns had a match-defining partnership of 79 runs for the third wicket. Campbelle scored 25 runs off 29 deliveries before getting dismissed in the 16th over.

The Amazon Warriors required 27 runs to win in the last four overs. The match went to the final over, where they needed 11 runs to win. They managed to collect 10 runs, and the match ended in a tie. Burns was run out on the last delivery of the innings after scoring 61 runs off 50 deliveries.

Deandra Dottin and Jemimah Rodrigues came out to bat for the Knight Riders in the Super Over. They scored 19 runs in the over, which was bowled by Shabnim Ismail.

Jess Jonassen bowled the Super Over for the Knight Riders against Chloe Tryon and Erin Burns. Tryon was run out off the very first ball, bringing Shemaine Campbelle to the crease.

The Amazon Warriors scored just five runs, and the Knight Riders won the Super Over.

