Women’s CPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals, Match 2

Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals locked horns in the second match of the Women’s CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2024 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Wednesday, August 22. The game turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Royals beat the Knight Riders by seven wickets to continue their impressive run in the tournament.

With the win, the Royals made it two out of two and retained their top spot on the points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.576. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, began their campaign at the bottom of the table with a poor net run rate of -1.107.

TKR will be looking to make amends when they next face Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Amazon Warriors, who lost by one wicket to the Royals in the opening match, are placed second with a net run rate of -0.100.

Hayley Matthews shows her class again for Barbados Royals in Women’s CPL 2024

Skipper Hayley Matthews won the Player of the Match after her heroics against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first match of the 2024 Women’s CPL. She again stepped up for the Royals, this time against the Knight Riders. After the Royals opted to field first, Matthews got the wickets of Zaida James and Jahzara Claxton, helping her team restrict TKR to a below-par total of 113 for nine.

Shikha Pandey top-scored for the Knights with a 30-run knock. James also chipped in with a quick-fire knock of 22 in the death overs. Jemimah Rodrigues showed promise with three fours in her 16-run innings before Aaliyah Alleyne accounted for her wicket. Skipper Deandra Dottin made 28 runs before Amanda Jade Wellington dismissed her LBW.

The Royals lost the wicket of Chamari Athapaththu early in their run-chase but Hayley Matthews saw them past the finish line. Matthews hit 12 fours to stay unbeaten on 67 runs off 56 balls. The Royals chased down the target with 17 balls left in their innings. Jess Jonassen finished with figures of 4-0-21-2 but her efforts for TKR were unsuccessful.

