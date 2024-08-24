Women's CPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Match 3

The 2024 Women's Caribbean Premier League continued on Friday, August 24, with Trinbago Knight Riders Women taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors Women. The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad hosted the contest.

Barbados Royals are leading the WCPL 2024 points table with two back-to-back wins. They possess a positive net run rate (NRR) of +0.576.

Meanwhile, after a one-wicket loss against the Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors bounced back in the following game. They defeated Trinbago Knight Riders to claim their first win by eight wickets.

On the other hand, the Knight Riders continue to sit at the bottom of the table, eyeing their first win in the upcoming game against the Warriors on Monday, August 26.

Warriors find maiden success as Knight Riders lose two in a row

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women won the toss and elected to field first. Harshitha Madavi and the Knight Riders captain Deandra Dottin stitched together a 50-run partnership for the first wicket. Madavi scored 33 from 28 with the help of four boundaries while Dottin added 27 off 20.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Jess Jonassen added 44 runs for the third wicket. Rodrigues scored 26 off 24 while Jonassen played a 23-ball 28-run knock, featuring three boundaries. Later, with Chedean Nation’s 10 run-a-ball, Knight Riders finished the first innings with a score of 130/6.

Chloe Tryon secured a four-for while Nyia Latchman and Shabnim Ismail picked up one wicket each. Ismail was the most economical bowler for the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

In reply, Jonassen dismissed Warriors opener Natasha McLean for a duck in the first over while Stafanie Taylor, who scored six from eight, fell to Shikha Pandey in the fourth. However, skipper Lauren Winfield-Hill and Erin Burns forged a match-winning partnership of 114 runs to register a comfortable win in 17.2 overs.

Burns, who earned the Player of the Match title, smashed an excellent unbeaten 78 with the aid of 10 boundaries while Lauren scored 46 off 47, comprising four fours.

Jonassen and Pandey took one wicket each for the Knights Riders while the rest went wicketless.

