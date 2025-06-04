Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025: Where to watch WMPL 2025 and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL) is set to take place from June 5 to June 14. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host all 13 games of the competition.

Solapur Smashers, Pune Warriors, Ratnagiri Jets, and Raigad Royals are the four participating teams in the tournament. The competition will follow a double round-robin format, with each team playing the other three teams thrice. Thereafter, the top two teams in the table will lock horns in the final on June 14.

The prominent players like Smriti Mandhana, Devika Vaidya, Anuja Patil, and Kiran Navgire will be in action in the WMPL 2025. Other players to watch out for will be Vaishnavi Shinde, Ayesha Sheikh, and Tejal Hasnabis. In particular, the 15-year-old Ishwari Awasare, who represented the Indian team in the U19 T20 World Cup earlier this year, will be the key player for the Smashers.

Trending

Notably, the first edition of the WMPL was slated to take place in June 2024. However, Mandhana's unavailability due to national duty forced the tournament to be postponed and eventually not played.

With the Indian women's team's next series starting in the last week of June, Mandhana's schedule has allowed her to play in the league. It will be interesting to see if the southpaw lights up the tournament with her delightful batting performances.

Meanwhile, the WMPL 2025 will also be a great platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and stake their claim for a spot in the state's limited-overs team.

Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025 telecast channel list

The inaugural edition of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League will be telecast on Star Sports 2.

Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream all matches of the Women's Maharashtra Premier League 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️