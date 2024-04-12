Women's ODI Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after USA vs PNG, Match 1

An exciting game took place at the Dubai International Stadium as part of the 2024 UAE Women's Tri-Nation ODI Series on Thursday, April 11. Papua New Guinea emerged victorious over the USA by six wickets.

With the win, the Papua New Guinea have taken an early lead in the points table of the 2024 UAE Women's Tri-Nation series. They have accumulated two points from the solitary game played so far and boast an impressive net run rate of +0.91.

Meanwhile, Scotland are yet to play their first game and are second in the points table. Sitting in third place are USA, who suffered a defeat to Papua New Guinea in the only game they have played. USA are yet to open their account in the tournament and have a net run rate of -0.91 following their loss.

Papua New Guinea cruise over USA with a six-wicket victory

In the opening game of the day between Papua New Guinea and USA, USA batters Disha Dhingra and Anika Kolan scored a 77-ball 58 and a 63-ball 34, respectively, after electing to bat first. Dhingra struck six boundaries at a strike rate of 75.32, while his partner in crime, Kolan, struck one boundary at a strike rate of 53.97.

Unfortunately, a lack of support from other batters meant that the USA could only manage 160 in 44.2. The Papua New Guinea bowlers ran riot through the USA batting lineup, with Isabel Toura leading the charge with 4-38 in 10 overs. Toura found able support in Henao Thomas, who scalped two wickets. Sibona Jimmy, Vicky Araa and Geua Tom took one wicket apiece for PNG.

In response, Papua New Guinea got off to a shaky start, losing wickets in quick succession. Batting at No. 3, Tanya Ruma held the PNG batting lineup from one end. Thanks to her 93-ball 80, Papua New Guinea chased the target with ease, winning by six wickets and a whopping 82 deliveries to spare.

