Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Women's ODI Tri-series 2025, involving India, Sri Lanka and South Africa, is set to be played from April 27 to May 11, at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The series will kickstart the preparations of all three sides for the Women's ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year.

All teams will play four games each, with two each against the other two opponents. After the six group stage fixtures, the top two teams will play the final on May 11.

The hosts, Sri Lanka, will play the series under the leadership of batting all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu. The side will be boosted by the return of the 39-year-old spinner Inoke Ranaweera, while Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari will be the team's key players.

For India, Harmanpreet Kaur will don the captain's hat, with Smriti Mandhana acting as the vice-captain. Kashvee Gautam, N Shree Charani and Shuchi Upadhyay have earned their maiden national call-ups.

The likes of Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia and Arundhati Reddy have made a comeback to the Indian team, while Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar will miss the series due to injuries.

Laura Wolvaardt will captain the South African side, who also have Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon. Youngsters like Karabo Meso and Seshnie Naidu have been named in the squad after they performed well in the U19 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, South Africa will miss the services of Anneke Bosch, and Lara Goodall replaces her in the squad.

On that note, let's take a look at the telecast channel and live-streaming details of the much-awaited series.

Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025 telecast channel list

The live telecast of the tri-nation series in Sri Lanka will be available on ThePapare 2 channel on Dialog Television (Channel No.63). However, none of the TV channels will broadcast games in India and South Africa.

Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025: Live Streaming Details

The viewers in Sri Lanka can hop on to ThePapare.com website and its Facebook channel to watch the series. Moreover, Dialog VIU app will be live-streaming the games.

Meanwhile, Indian viewers can catch the live action on the FanCode app and website. The viewers in South Africa and the rest of the countries can follow the series on the official YouTube channel of Sri Lanka Cricket.

