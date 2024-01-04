Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Auckland Aces vs Wellington Blaze, Match 13

Wellington Blaze rocketed to the pole position after bagging a five-wicket win over Auckland Aces in the 13th match of Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Having taken the top spot now, Wellington Blaze have 14 points from three wins and one loss of the five games played, at an NRR of 0.686.

Central Hinds slid one spot down to the second rank with three wins and one no-result in four encounters, bagging 14 points at an NRR of 0.341. Canterbury Magicians, Otago Sparks, and Northern Knights retained their third, fourth, and fifth ranks respectively.

Magicians and Sparks accumulated eight points apiece at an NRR of 1.176 and -0.71. Auckland Aces continue to hold the wooden spoon with four points. Knights and Aces settled with four points each at an NRR of -0.118 and -1.212.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Blaze 5 3 1 0 1 14 0.686 2 Central Hinds 4 3 0 0 1 14 0.341 3 Canterbury Magicians 4 2 2 0 0 8 1.176 4 Otago Sparks 5 2 3 0 0 8 -0.71 5 Northern Brave 3 1 2 0 0 4 -0.118 6 Auckland Hearts 5 0 3 0 2 4 -1.212

Jessica McFadyen shines on a two-paced pitch

On a slow-paced wicket, Auckland Aces elected to bat first. Openers Saachi Shahri (7) and Anna Browning (1) continued their poor form, losing their wickets quite early in the innings. Captain Maddy Green stood tall despite receiving no support from batters at the other end.

Green went on to score 36 runs off 46 balls with just one four. She received decent support from Prue Catton, who scored 20 runs off 18 balls including two fours. Bella Armstrong was impressive in the death overs, scoring 14 runs off 16 balls.

Eventually, the Aces could post 93/7 in 20 overs. Wellington pacer Leigh Kasperek scalped two wickets while conceding 27 runs in four overs. Jess Kerr, Xara Jetly, and Nicole Baird picked up one wicket each.

During the chase, Rebecca Burns lost her wicket for just seven runs. However, keeper-batter Jessica McFadyen was the standout batter, amassing 39 runs off 41 balls with four fours. Interestingly, other batters couldn't create an impact.

Jessica stood tall till the end of the game, taking her side to victory in 18.2 overs with five wickets remaining. Amelia Kerr (12) and Jess Kerr (10) were the other batters who touched the double-digit scores.

Skye Bowden bagged two wickets for 21 runs in three overs but her efforts went in vain. Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, and Josie Penfold picked up a wicket each.

