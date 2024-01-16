Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Auckland Hearts vs Central Hinds, Match 25

Auckland Hearts faced Central Hinds in the 25th match of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 on Tuesday, January 16, at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. Central Hinds won this match by 18 runs after posting 146 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets.

Wellington Blaze have won six out of nine matches and are in first place. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.82. Central Hinds are in second place with a Net Run Rate of +0.05. They have four wins to their name from nine matches.

Otago Sparks have won four matches and lost as many. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.29 and are third in the rankings. Canterbury Magicians have just two wins in eight matches and have a Net Run Rate of 0.25. They are placed fourth in the rankings.

Auckland Hearts and Northern Brave are in the last two positions. They have won two matches each and have a Net Run Rate of -0.72 and -0.18, respectively.

Bowlers propel Central Hinds to win over Auckland Hearts

Central Hinds won the toss against Auckland Hearts in the 25th match of the season and elected to bat. Hollie Armitage and Georgia Atkinson provided a solid start to Central Hinds and added 83 runs for the first wicket. Central Hinds lost three quick wickets by the time end of the 13th over.

Thamsyn Newton and Mikaela Greig had a partnership of 31 runs for the fourth wicket. Skipper Rosemary Mair played a quick knock of a seven-ball 16 as Central Hinds posted a total of 146 runs for the loss of five wickets. Atkinson was the highest scorer for the team, scoring 42 runs off 36 deliveries.

Molly Penfold was the pick of the bowlers for Auckland and took two wickets for 26 runs, including a maiden over. Bree Illing, Amie Hucker, and Josie Penfold picked one wicket each.

Auckland lost their first wicket for just six runs. Saachi Shahri and Maddy Green added 51 runs for the second wicket, and the duo finished as the only batters to score more than 30 runs. Green was the top scorer, with 37 runs off 43 deliveries.

Auckland could make only 128 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs and lost the match by 18 runs. Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, and Priyanaz Chatterji took two wickets each. Chatterji won the Player of the Match award for her bowling performance.

