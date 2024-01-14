Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Auckland Hearts vs Otago Sparks, Match 23

Auckland Hearts went up against Otago Sparks in the 23rd match of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday, January 14.

The two sides fought well to produce an exciting contest but Auckland Hearts managed to hold on to their nerves and clinch the game by nine runs. With this win, Auckland Hearts managed to drag themselves up to fifth place from the bottom of the points table. They now have 12 points in eight matches with two wins, four losses, and two no results.

Meanwhile, Otago Sparks are still third in the points table with 16 points in eight matches. They now have four wins and four losses in their account. Wellington Blaze are still atop the league standings with 24 points in eight matches, followed by Central Hinds with 18 points in eight games.

Canterbury Magicians are fourth in the points table with 12 points in eight matches but have a net run rate of +0.25 compared to Auckland Hearts’ net run rate of -0.69.

Meanwhile, Northern Brave Women are now at the bottom of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 points table with 10 points in six matches.

Here's an updated points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Blaze 8 5 1 1 1 24 0.78 2 Central Hinds 8 3 2 1 2 18 -0.16 3 Otago Sparks 8 4 4 0 0 16 -0.29 4 Canterbury Magicians 8 2 4 1 1 12 0.25 5 Auckland Hearts 8 2 4 0 2 12 -0.069 6 Northern Brave Women 6 2 3 1 0 10 -0.03

Skipper Maddy Green led from the front to win the game for Auckland Hearts

Otago Sparks won the toss and elected to bowl first. Their bowlers proved the decision correct by removing both the openers inside the first two overs. Auckland Hearts’ skipper Maddy Green came to bat at number three and played a brilliant knock of 77 runs off 56 deliveries, including ten boundaries.

She got a reliable partner in Prue Catton (39 runs off 40 deliveries) as the duo stitched a 103-run partnership for the fourth wicket. In the end, Auckland Hearts posted a total of 146/6 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, four different bowlers picked up one wicket each for Otago Sparks.

Chasing the total, Sparks struggled to get the momentum as they were reduced to 56/4 in the ninth over. Caitlin Blakely brought her team back into the game with a brilliant half-century but she didn’t find enough support from the other end.

Otago Sparks could only manage 137/8 in 20 overs to lose the game by nine runs. Fran Jonas was the star with the ball for Auckland Hearts with a spell of 3/23 in four overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App