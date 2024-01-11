Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Canterbury Magicians vs Wellington Blaze, Match 20

Canterbury Magicians faced Wellington Blaze in the 20th match of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 on Thursday, January 11, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Wellington won the match by 47 runs after posting a total of 154 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Wellington have won five out of seven matches and are in first position in the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.917. Otago have 16 points to their name and are in second place. They have won four out of seven matches.

Central Districts have three wins in seven matches and are in third place. They have collected 16 points and a net run rate of -0.139. Canterbury have won two out of eight matches and are in fourth place, with net run rate of 0.250.

Auckland and Northern Districts are in the last two places and have won one game each. Auckland have a net run rate of -0.903, while Northern Districts have a net run rate of -0.246.

Amelia Kerr’s all-round show helps Wellington earn third consecutive win

Wellington won the toss and elected to bat. They lost the first wicket for just 15 runs in the form of Jessica McFadyen (6). However, Rebecca Burns and Amelia Kerr played crucial role with the bat.

Kerr emerged as the highest scorer and slammed 77* off 55 deliveries, while Burns compiled 45 off 34 balls. These two were the only batters who managed to make more than 10 runs for the the team. Wellington posted a total of 154 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Madeline Penna was the pick of the bowlers for Canterbury and took three wickets for just four runs in two overs.

Kerr destroyed the batting lineup of Canterbury with her bowling. She took three wickets in the ninth over and pushed Canterbury to the back foot. They couldn’t recover from such a massive blow and posted a mere total of 107 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Wellington won the match by 47 runs. Kerr finished with five wickets for 10 runs in four overs, including a maiden.

