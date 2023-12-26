Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Canterbury vs Otago, Match 5

Canterbury and Otago played the fifth match of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 on Tuesday, December 26, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Otago won this game by three wickets after chasing down the target of 110 runs.

Wellington are undefeated in the tournament after two matches and are still in first place on the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.150.

Canterbury have retained their second position in the points tally despite losing their last game on Tuesday. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.250. Central Districts won their first game of the season and are there in third place. They have four points and a Net Run Rate of +0.204.

Otago have moved to fourth place from sixth after defeating Canterbury. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.550. Auckland and Northern Districts are yet to win a game this season and are in the last two places in the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.550 and -0.204, respectively.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Blaze 2 1 0 0 1 6 1.15 2 Canterbury Magicians 2 1 1 0 0 4 0.25 3 Central Hinds 1 1 0 0 0 4 0.204 4 Otago Sparks 2 1 1 0 0 4 -0.55 5 Auckland Hearts 2 0 1 0 1 2 -0.55 6 Northern Brave 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.204

Otago survive late scare to edge past Canterbury

Otago elected to bowl after winning the toss against Canterbury. Otago’s top-order batters got a decent start but failed to make it big. Izzy Sharp scored 32 runs off 36 deliveries and was the highest run-scorer for the team.

Otago scored 109 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Poppy Jay Watkins was the pick of the bowlers for Otago and took two wickets for eight runs in two overs.

Suzie Bates and Bella James provided a solid start to Otago and added 53 runs for the first wicket. Otago’s innings slowed down in the middle and they managed to cross the 100-run mark in the 19th over. They needed five runs to win the match in the last over and managed to defeat Canterbury on the very last delivery of the game. Jay Watkins won the Player of the Match award for her impressive bowling performance.

