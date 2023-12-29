Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Districts vs Auckland Hearts, Match 8

In the eighth match of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24, Central Districts and Auckland Hearts were supposed to lock horns against each other. However, the match was abandoned due to rain as both teams shared two points each.

Wellington have retained their place at the top of the points table. They have won two out of their three games, while one of their matches ended in a no result. They have 10 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.075.

Central Districts also have two wins in three matches and are in second place. They have an NRR of +0.258 and also have 10 points to their name. Meanwhile, Canterbury, Otago, and Auckland have collected four points each so far.

Canterbury have an NRR of +0.250, Otago have an NRR of -0.700, and Auckland have an NRR of -0.550. Northern Districts are still looking for their first win and are in last place after losing both their matches. They have an NRR of -0.258.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Blaze 3 2 0 0 1 10 1.075 2 Central Hinds 3 2 0 0 1 10 0.258 3 Canterbury Magicians 2 1 1 0 0 4 0.25 4 Otago Sparks 3 1 2 0 0 4 -0.7 5 Auckland Hearts 3 0 1 0 2 4 -0.55 6 Northern Brave 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.26

The early chapters of Women's Super Smash 2023-24

Two out of eight matches in the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 have been abandoned so far. Wellington and Central Districts are the only two teams that have not lost a game yet.

The teams batting first have found some real success this season. They have won four out of the six completed matches so far. Canterbury started their campaign with an 11-run win over Auckland. Frances Mackay won the Player of the Match award for her all-round performance. She scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 100 and took two wickets for 19 runs.

In the second game, Wellington scored 140 runs for the loss of eight wickets. They restricted Otago to 117 runs and won the match by 23 runs. Central Districts chased down the target of 120 runs in the third game against Northern Districts in 19.3 overs with six wickets in hand.

The fourth match between Wellington and Auckland was abandoned due to rain. Otago defeated Canterbury in the fifth match by three wickets. They chased down the target of 110 runs on the last delivery of their innings.

Central Districts defended their total of 141 runs against Northern Districts in the sixth match and won the match by six runs. Wellington became the first team to cross the 150-run mark this season in the 7th match against Otago. They won the match by 20 runs.

