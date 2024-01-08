Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze, Match 17

Wellington Blaze occupied the top spot after defeating Central Hinds by eight wickets in the 17th match of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at McLean Park in Napier.

Wellington Blaze moved one spot up to hold the top rank in the standings with four wins, one loss, and one no-result, carrying 18 points from six games. They have a net run rate of 0.625, bagging two consecutive wins in the last two encounters.

Meanwhile, Central Hinds slid to the second rank after losing to Wellington. They have racked up three wins, one loss, and two no-result clashes from six games. They have piled up 16 points at an NRR of 0.129.

Otago Sparks retain their third slot with three wins and as many losses, bagging 12 points at an NRR of -0.486. They are having an inconsistent campaign and would be hoping to turn the tables in the upcoming games.

Canterbury Magicians, Auckland Hearts, and Northern Knights Women continue to hold the bottom three spots. Magicians have bagged two wins and suffered three losses with 10 points. Hearts and Knights have claimed eight and four points respectively with one wicket apiece.

Amelia Kerr and Georgia Plimmer stun Central Hinds

After winning the toss, Central Hinds elected to bat first against Wellington Blaze on Monday, January 8. Captain Natalie Dodd (12) couldn't create an impact in the initial overs. Hollie Armitage (33) was the standout batter in the powerplay overs with six boundaries.

Batting at No. 4, Hannah Rowe top-scored with 43 runs off 39 balls with four fours. Mikaela Greig also played a crucial role with 22 runs off 16 balls as they posted a total of 131/4 in 20 overs. Leigh Kasperek, Xara Jetly, and Amelia Kerr scalped one wicket apiece.

During the chase, Wellington openers Rebecca Burns (5) and Jessica McFadyen (13) lost their wickets early. However, Amelia Kerr and Georgia Plimmer steadied the ship, taking their side over the line in 19 overs, with eight wickets in hand.

Kerr went on to score 60 runs off 50 balls with seven fours, while Plimmer smashed 43 runs off 39 balls, including four boundaries. Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair picked up a wicket each but in vain.

