Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Brave vs Otago Sparks, Match 15

Otago Sparks bagged their third win of the season, beating Northern Brave by nine wickets in the 15th game of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

Central Hinds continue to hold the pole position in the standings with three wins from five games. They have had two no-results and have 16 points at an NRR of 0.341.

Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze are second with three wins and one loss in five games. With 14 points, they have a positive net run rate of 0.696.

Otago Sparks moved one spot up to third position with three wins and as many losses in six games. They have 12 points and are back to winning ways after beating Northern Brave.

Canterbury Magicians have moved down to the fourth in the standings. They have two victories and as many losses, while one game ended without a result. They have 10 points and have a net run rate of 1.8.

With four points apiece, Northern Brave and Auckland Hearts continue to occupy the fifth and sixth ranks respectively in the Women's Super Smash at an NRR of -0.31 and -1.212. Braves have bagged one win, while Hearts are yet to open their win account.

Suzie Bates continues her red-hot form in Women's Super Smash

In a Women's Super Smash game reduced to 15 overs a side due to a wet outfield. Northern Knights opted to bat first. Chamari Athapaththu couldn't make an impact, making just one.

However, Caitlin Gurrey (30) and Jess Watkin (25) forged a solid 53-run stand for the second wicket to steady things. Eventually, they posted 93-6 in 15 overs. Emma Black, Linsey Smith, Eden Carson and Molly Loe claimed a wicket apiece for Otago.

In response, Suzie Bates continued her good form with the willow, smacking an unbeaten 41 off 40, including four boundaries. She received decent support from Bella James, who made 39 off 32, with five boundaries.

Bates steered her side to victory in 12.4 overs with nine wickets in hand. Jesse Prasad was the pick of the Knights bowlers with a wicket, but the effort went in vain.

