Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts, Match 21

Northern Brave Women faced Auckland Hearts in the 21st match of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 on Friday, January 12, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Northern Brave won the match by 19 runs after posting a total of 133 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Wellington Blaze are still in first place with five wins in seven matches and have a net run rate of +0.917. Otago Sparks are placed below Wellington and have four wins to their name in seven matches. They have a net run rate of -0.268.

Central Hinds have won three out of seven matches and have a net run rate of -0.139. They are ranked third in the rankings. Canterbury Magicians are placed in fourth position, with two wins in eight matches and have a net run rate of +0.250.

Northern Brave Women have moved to fifth place and have won two out of six matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.035. Auckland Hearts are in the last position with one win in seven matches and have a net run rate of -0.912.

Chamari Athapaththu stars as Northern Brave restrict Auckland Hearts

Auckland won the toss and elected to field in this game against the Northern Brave. Northern Brave didn’t have a great start and lost their first wicket for just 12 runs. Chamari Athapaththu played a crucial role with the bat for the team.

The Sri Lankan batter scored 58 runs off 38 deliveries, including 10 boundaries. She was the only batter who managed to cross the 20-run mark. Northern Brave posted a total of 133 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Fran Jonas and Anna Browning picked two wickets each for Auckland.

Auckland lost their first two wickets for just 16 runs. Maddy Green and Prue Catton added 46 runs for the third wicket. Green emerged as the highest-scorer with 32 runs off 35 deliveries, while Catton scored 28 runs off 23 deliveries.

Brooke Halliday contributed 20 runs off 26 deliveries, as Auckland could manage only 114 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 19 runs.

