Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Knights Women vs Canterbury Magicians, Match 26

Northern Knights Women secured a one-run thrilling win over Canterbury Magicians in the 26th match of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Wellington Blaze continues to lead the standings with six wins, one loss, one tie, and a no result, carrying 28 points at an NRR of 0.82. Central Hinds are occupying the second position with four wins, one loss, one tie, and two no results, bagging 22 points.

Otago Sparks retained their third rank with four wins and as many losses in eight games, racking up 16 points at an NRR of -0.29. Northern Knights Women moved up from sixth to fourth position with three wins, four losses, and one tie, gathering 14 points at an NRR of -0.17.

Canterbury Magicians slid one spot down to occupy the fifth rank, claiming two wins, suffering five defeats, one tie, and a no result, picking up 12 points at an NRR of 0.23. Auckland Aces slipped down to carry the wooden spoon with two wins, five losses, and two no results in nine encounters, bagging 12 points at an NRR of -0.72.

Caitlin Gurrey's fifty secures Knights' third win

Northern Knights Women batted first and posted a total of 123/5 in 20 overs. Chamari Athapaththu faced a six-ball duck with Jess Watkin scoring seven runs. Caitlin Gurrey, batting at no.3, scored a 47-ball 53*-run knock, including six fours.

Nensi Patel (4) and Marina Lamplough (1) couldn't create an impact in the middle overs. Eimear Richardson (38) and Eve Wolland (18) played crucial knocks in the middle and death overs to take their side to a respectable total.

Lea Tahuhu and Melissa Banks scalped two wickets each for Canterbury.

The chase was shortened to seven overs with 55 being the revised target due to rain. Kate Anderson (3), Madeline Penna (0), and Izzy Sharp (7) lost their wickets at regular intervals. However, Frances Mackay (19) stood tall alongside Lea Tahuhu (17) to stitch a 21-run stand. However, they fell short by just one run in the end.

Marama Downes scalped two wickets, while Jess Watkin and Chamari Athapaththu picked up one wicket apiece.

