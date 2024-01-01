Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Otago Sparks vs Auckland Hearts, Match 10

Otago Sparks bagged a comprehensive 47-run win over Auckland Hearts in the 10th match of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Central Hinds continue to hold pole position in the standings with three wins from four games, amassing 14 points. Wellington Blaze, on the other hand, are in the second position with two wins from three games, bagging 10 points.

Otago Sparks moved up from fifth to third spot, racking up two wins and as many losses with eight points. Their most recent win was the 47-run victory over Auckland Hearts.

Canterbury Magicians and Auckland Hearts slid one slot down to hold the fourth and fifth spots respectively, carrying four points apiece at an NRR of 0.083 and -1.450. Northern Knights are holding the wooden spoon, going winless after two games.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Central Hinds 4 3 0 0 1 14 0.341 2 Wellington Blaze 3 2 0 0 1 10 1.075 3 Otago Sparks 4 2 2 0 0 8 0.063 4 Canterbury Magicians 3 1 2 0 0 4 0.083 5 Auckland Hearts 4 0 2 0 2 4 -1.45 6 Northern Brave 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.26

Suzie Bates and Molly Loe steer Otago to a big win

After winning the toss, Otago opted to bat first. Captain Suzie Bates was the wrecker-in-chief scoring 84* off 62 balls with nine fours and one six. However, other batters couldn't create an impact. The next best score was by Polly Inglis with 24 runs.

Eventually, they could post a total of 151/4 in 20 overs. Fran Jonas, Anna Browning and Skye Bowden picked up one wicket apiece for Auckland Hearts.

In the chase, Saachi Shahri (37) and captain Maddy Green (26) tried their best to keep the side in a competitive position. However, other batters faltered badly and they collapsed to 104/10 in 17.4 overs, losing the game by 47 runs.

At one stage, Auckland were well placed at 58/1 in 6.3 overs. However, Maddy Green's wicket opened the floodgates for the opposition. Interestingly, the next best score was just 15 runs by Molly Penfold in the lower middle order.

For Otago, medium pacer Molly Loe scalped four wickets, conceding just 12 runs in her four-over spell. She was well supported by Poppy Jay Watkins, who picked up two wickets. Emma Black, Linsey Smith and Eden Carson bagged a wicket apiece.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App