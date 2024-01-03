Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians, Match 12

Canterbury Magicians secured their second win of the season over Otago Sparks by a 76-run margin at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Central Hinds continue to hold the pole position with three wins out of four contests. One of their encounters ended in no result. They are carrying a total of 14 points at an NRR of 0.341. Wellington Blaze retain the second rank with two wins and one loss with 10 valuable points.

Canterbury Magicians move one spot up from fourth to third position, bagging two wins and as many losses, with eight points in four games at an NRR of 1.18.

Otago Sparks slid one spot down to the fourth slot with two wins and three losses, racking eight points at an NRR of -0.71. Northern Knights and Auckland Hearts occupied the bottom two positions with four points apiece at an NRR of -0.12 and -1.45 respectively.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Central Hinds 4 3 0 0 1 14 0.341 2 Wellington Blaze 4 2 1 0 1 10 0.67 3 Canterbury Magicians 4 2 2 0 0 8 1.18 4 Otago Sparks 5 2 3 0 0 8 -0.71 5 Northern Brave 3 1 2 0 0 4 -0.12 6 Auckland Hearts 4 0 2 0 2 4 -1.45

Batters and bowlers shine equally for Canterbury

After winning the toss, Canterbury opted to bat first. Openers Kate Anderson (43) and captain Frances Mackay (51) were the standout batters in the initial overs. They forged a 72-run opening stand in 9.5 overs. Batting at no.3, Sophie Molineux could score 19 runs.

Batting at no.5, Natalie Cox smacked 15 runs off 13 balls. However, other batters faltered badly as they posted a good-looking total of 145/7 in 20 overs. As for Otago Sparks, Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Linsey Smith, and Suzie Bates scalped one wicket each in the first innings.

In the chase, Otago skipper Suzie Bates notched up 33 runs off 35 balls, including four fours. Unfortunately, only one more batter crossed the double-digit mark while others failed to create impact. They consistently kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Regrettably, nine batters got bundled out for single-digit scores, highlighting Otago’s batting struggles in the campaign.

Pacer Lea Tahuhu and Sarah Asmussen scalped three wickets apiece. Tahuhu conceded just 10 runs and bowled a maiden in her three-over spell. On the other hand, Sarah conceded 16 runs in her four-over spell. Sana Fatima and Sophie Molineux picked up one wicket apiece.

