Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds, Match 27

The Otago Sparks faced the Central Hinds in the 27th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 on Friday, January 19, at the University Oval in Dunedin. Otago won the match by six wickets in just 16.3 overs.

The Wellington Blaze are still at the top of the points table, with six wins in nine matches and a net run rate of +0.82. The Central Hinds have played all their 10 matches and are currently ranked below Wellington. They have four wins and a net run rate of -0.14 to their name.

The Otago Sparks have won five out of nine matches and are in third place on the points tally. They have a net run rate of -0.11. Northern Brave Women are still in fourth position with three wins in eight matches. They have a net run rate of -0.17.

The Canterbury Magicians and the Auckland Hearts are in the last two places, with two wins each. Canterbury have a net run rate of + 0.23, while Auckland have are well behind them with -0.72.

Clinical Otago secure comfortable win against Central Hinds

Otago won the toss against the Central Hinds and elected to bowl. The Hinds lost four wickets by the time they had 18 runs on the board. Emma McLeod and Rosemary Mair had a partnership of 53 runs for the fifth wicket.

McLeod scored 23 runs off 34 deliveries, while Mair made 32 runs off 35 deliveries. Claudia Green played a knock of 15 runs off 11 deliveries towards the end of the innings, which helped the Central Hinds cross the 100-run mark.

They made 107 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Emma Black was the pick of the bowlers for Otago, taking four wickets for 17 runs in four overs. Linsey Smith took two, while Eden Carson picked up one wicket.

Suzie Bates and Bella James provided a strong start to Otago and added 60 runs for the first wicket. Bates missed out on a half-century and was dismissed for 44 runs off 29 deliveries. Otago didn’t have much trouble after such a fiery start.

They won the match in 16.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Black won the Player of the Match award for her bowling performance.

