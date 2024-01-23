Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Otago Sparks vs Northern Knights Women, Match 30

Northern Knights Women registered a 22-run win via DLS method over Otago Sparks in the 30th game of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at University Oval in Dunedin.

Wellington Blaze continue to hold the top spot in the standings. They have registered seven wins, suffered one win, tied one and the other encounter ended in a no result. The Blaze are carrying 32 points at a net run rate (NRR) of 0.97.

Northern Knights Women moved up from fourth to second spot, bagging 22 points at an NRR of 0.23. They bagged five wins and suffered four defeats with one contest ending in a tie. After a poor start to the campaign, the Knights have bagged a hat-trick of wins.

Central Hinds slipped one spot down to the third position with four wins and three defeats. Moreover, they tied one contest while two encounters ended with no result. Hinds are also carrying 22 points at an NRR of -0.14.

Otago Sparks descended one position down to the fourth rank with 20 points. They have registered five wins and lost five games. Canterbury Magicians and Auckland Hearts continue to occupy the bottom two spots in the tally. Both Blaze and Hearts have accumulated 12 points apiece at an NRR of -0.06 and -0.87.

Ranks Teams Played Won Lost Tied N/R Points NRR 1 Wellington Blaze 10 7 1 1 1 32 0.97 2 Northern Knights Women 10 5 4 1 0 22 0.23 3 Central Hinds 10 4 3 1 2 22 -0.14 4 Otago Sparks 10 5 5 0 0 20 -0.22 5 Canterbury Magicians 10 2 6 1 1 12 -0.06 6 Auckland Hearts 10 2 6 0 2 12 -0.87

Chamari Athapaththu shines in a rain-curtailed game

After losing the toss, Northern Knights Women were tasked to bat first in a rain-curtailed 12-over game. Chamari Athapaththu scored 46 runs off 37 balls, including seven fours and two sixes to take the side to a competitive total.

Jess Watkin (29*) and Caitlin Gurrey (14*) played crucial knocks in the last few balls. Ultimately, the Knights posted a total of 94/1 in 12 overs. Linsey Smith is the only bowler to take a wicket for Otago Sparks in the first innings.

In response, Otago Sparks' top and middle order faltered badly. Caitlin Blakely was the top-scorer with 20 runs off 13 balls. Regrettably, no other batter touched the double-digit score as they could rack up only 64/6 in nine overs, losing the game by 22 runs in a further reduced game.

With the league phase coming to an end, Knights and third-placed Hinds will lock horns in the eliminator. The winner will take on Wellington Blaze in the grand finale on January 28, Sunday.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App