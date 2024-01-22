Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Blaze vs Canterbury Magicians, Match 29

Wellington Blaze faced Canterbury Magicians in the 29th match of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. Wellington won the match by eight wickets after chasing a 98-run target in 13.5 overs.

Wellington Blaze and Central Hinds are still placed in the first two places in the points table. Wellington have seven wins in 10 matches and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.97. Central Hinds have won four out of 10 matches with an NRR of -0.14.

Otago and Northern Brave are in the middle of the table, having played nine matches each. While Otago have won five matches, Northern Brave have won four and have an NRR of -0.11 and 0.11, respectively.

Canterbury Magicians and Auckland Hearts have maintained their place in the last two positions in the points table. Both teams have won two matches each and have an NRR of -0.06 and -0.87, respectively.

Canterbury won the toss and elected to bat against Wellington. Canterbury lost their first wicket for just four runs before losing the next two for 41 runs. Frances Mackay and Jodie Dean added 41 runs for the fourth wicket and took the team’s total over 80 runs.

Canterbury lost their last six wickets for just 15 runs and were bundled out for a mere 97 runs. Mackay was the highest scorer for the team, scoring 31 runs off 41 deliveries. Leigh Kasperek was the pick of the bowlers for Wellington, taking three wickets for 20 runs in four overs,

In response, Wellington lost their first wicket for 16 runs. Rebecca Burns and Amelia Ker then had a 50-run partnership for the second wicket. Kerr remained unbeaten on 48 runs off 35 deliveries. Wellington reached the target of 98 runs in 13.5 overs.

Lea Tahuhu picked up the only wicket for Canterbury and gave away 17 runs in four overs. Kerr won the Player of the Match award.

