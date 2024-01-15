Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Blaze vs Northern Knights Women, Match 24

Wellington Blaze bagged an eight-wicket win over Northern Knights Women in the 24th match of Women's Super Smash at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

With another victory, Wellington Blaze strengthened their pole position in the standings, claiming six victories and suffering just one defeat while one of their encounters ended without a result. They are carrying a total of 28 points at an NRR of 0.824.

Central Hinds continues to stay at the second rank with three wins, two losses, one tie, and two no-results in eight encounters. They have accumulated 18 points in their tally at an NRR of -0.106.

Otago Sparks, led by Suzie Bates, retained their third spot in the standings with four wins and as many defeats, claiming 16 points. On the other hand, Canterbury Magicians maintained their fourth position with two wins and four defeats, while one encounter ended in a tie and one ended in no result, registering 12 points at an NRR of 0.25.

Auckland Hearts registered two wins and suffered four defeats, while two clashes ended in no result, with 12 points at an NRR of -0.685. Northern Knights Women maintain their wooden spoon with two wins, four losses, and one tie, bagging 10 points.

Here's an updated points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Wellington Blaze 9 6 1 1 1 28 0.824 2 Central Hinds 8 3 2 1 2 18 -0.106 3 Otago Sparks 8 4 4 0 0 16 -0.29 4 Canterbury Magicians 8 2 4 1 1 12 0.25 5 Auckland Hearts 8 2 4 0 2 12 -0.685 6 Northern Brave Women 7 2 4 1 0 10 -0.18

Amelia Kerr puts out an all-round effort to stun the Knights

Moving into the details of the game, Northern Knights Women won the toss and elected to bat first. Opener Chamari Athapaththu played a quickfire 20-ball 45-run knock, featuring seven fours and two sixes.

However, no batter supported her as the next best score in the innings was Elimear Richardson's 14 off 20 balls. Ultimately, they could post a below-par 118/8 in 17 overs on a flat track. Pacer Leigh Kasperek scalped a three-wicket haul, while Amelia Kerr picked up two crucial wickets.

The chase was more of a one-way traffic after they lost Jessica McFadyen for just five runs. Rebecca Burns (42) and Amelia Kerr smacked the opposition bowlers all around the park, forging a 94-run stand for the second wicket.

Wellington reached home in just 15 overs, with eight wickets remaining in hand. Kerr smacked 73* runs off 49 balls, including 10 fours and one six.

