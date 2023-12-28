Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington vs Otago, Match 7

Wellington and Otago faced each other in the 7th match of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 on Thursday, December 28 at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra. Wellington won this game by 20 runs after posting a total of 159 runs for the loss of three wickets and later restricted Otago to 139 for seven.

Wellington displaced Central Districts from the top spot with a win in their recent outing. They have 10 points to their name and a Net Run Rate of +1.075. Central Districts, with a Net Run Rate of +0.258, are now the second-ranked team in the points tally.

Canterbury, Otago, Auckland, and Northern Districts are still in the next four positions on the points tally. Canterbury and Otago have won one game each and have a Net Run Rate of +0.250 and -0.700, respectively.

Auckland and Northern Districts are still in search of their first victory after featuring in two matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.550 and -0.260, respectively.

Amelia Kerr shines as Wellington secures victory over Otago

Wellington elected to bat after winning the toss. They lost the first wicket for just seven runs. Amelia Kerr, the skipper, emerged as the lone warrior and had some decent partnerships with other batters.

Kerr was dismissed after scoring 88 runs off 57 deliveries in the 18th over. Georgia Plimmer and Jess Kerr had a partnership of 27 runs for the fourth wicket. Wellington posted a total of 159 runs for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Emma Black, Linsey Smith and Suzie Bates took one wicket each for Otago.

Bates and Bella James had a partnership of 36 runs for the first wicket for Otago. James was the first to depart after scoring 21 runs off 18 deliveries. Bates added 60 runs for the second wicket along with Caitlin Blakely.

Bates emerged as the highest scorer for the team, with a knock of 70 runs off 55 deliveries. However, Otago lost six wickets after James’ dismissal for just 40 runs. They could make only 139 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Xara Jetly was the pick of the bowlers for Wellington and took three wickets for 28 runs in four overs. Leigh Kasperek picked two wickets, while Amelia and Nicole Baird took one wicket each. Amelia won the Player of the Match award for her all-round performance.

