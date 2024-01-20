The 28th match of the ongoing Women’s Super Smash took place between Auckland Hearts and Northern Brave at the Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland. It turned out to be a pretty one-sided encounter with the Northern Brave winning the match by 39 runs.

After opting to bat first, the Northern side lost its openers first but then the middle-order did well to resurrect their innings. Caitlin Gurrey and Nensi Patel joined hands to add 58 runs for the third wicket. Then Marina Lamplough and skipper Elmear Richardson reached their 20s to make sure the team posted a competitive total on the board.

Northern Brave managed to score 145 runs for the loss of nine wickets with Josie Penfold becoming the most successful bowler with figures of 3/31 in her four overs.

In response, the hosts Auckland were left reeling at 13/3 in the fifth over itself even as veteran Maddy Green also returned to the dugout. Prue Catton held one end then to smash 53 runs off 44 balls but received little support from the other end as Auckland Hearts were skittled for just 106 runs in the last over of the innings.

Marama Downes was the wrecker-in-chief picking up a five-wicket haul for just 12 runs in 3.2 overs of her spell.

That said, let us have a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers list:

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs list

Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr continue to remain on top of the list, scoring 390 and 354 runs respectively. Maddy Green has now scored 283 runs in seven matches and is third on the list.

Hollie Armitage and Frances Mackay hold the fourth and fifth positions, respectively with 219 and 191 runs.

Prue Catton scored 53 runs off 44 balls to climb to the sixth place. She has scored 186 runs in eight matches at a strike-rate of 105.68.

Caitlin Gurrey also entered this list after scoring 28 runs and now has mustered a total of 164 runs in nine matches so far and is at 10th place. Her teammate Chamari Athapathtu is at ninth with 164 runs to her name as well in seven matches.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most wickets list

Amelia Kerr of Wellington continues to be at numero uno position with 18 wickets in eight matches. Maram Downes picked up a five-wicket haul and has jumped directly to second place, with 14 dismissals in nine matches.

Leigh Kasperek and Emma Black are at third and fourth, respectively with 13 wickets each. SE Bowden completes the top five list in this aspect with 10 scalps.

